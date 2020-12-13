CDC gives final signoff on US vaccination start

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally signed off on U.S. vaccinations against Covid-19 to begin as early as Monday, saying the goal is to “help restore some normalcy to our lives and our country.”

CDC Director Robert Redfield said he signed an advisory panel’s recommendation to use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in people 16 and older, a formality required to kick off the U.S. vaccine drive.

Vaccinations are “set to start as early as Monday,” Redfield said in a statement Sunday.