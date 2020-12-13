Microsoft’s new Xbox hits the spot

This week, I’ve been staying up late with Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X console. But not too late, because the latest “Halo” game won’t be ready till next year. The absence of “Halo Infinite” might be expected to erode holiday sales, but there’s no sign of it so far. Like the new Sony PS5 , the new Xboxes are sold out everywhere.

In the console wars of the past decade, Microsoft’s gaming product was trounced by Sony’s excellent PlayStation 4 game machine. But you needed an Xbox to play “Halo,” Microsoft’s memorable series of futuristic adventures. So back in the days when I stayed up till 3 a.m. with a game controller in hand, the controller usually had a big X on it.

And no wonder. With its splendid graphics and blazing speed, the $500 Series X is a superb choice for passionate gamers. And yet, Microsoft is hedging its bets, by appealing to the slightly less fanatical with a low-cost version called the Series S. It’s smaller and less technically advanced, but costs $200 less.

While Sony sheathed the PS5 in flamboyant plastic curves, the Series X is a hulking black monolith that sits on my living room floor like a spare subwoofer. Instead of a spinning mechanical hard drive, it comes with solid-state memory — a full terabyte compared to 825 gigabytes in the PS5. Microsoft has chosen an ultra-fast NVMe solid-state drive, so games fire up in seconds. It also enables a nice feature called Quick Resume that makes it easy to switch from game to game and start where you left off, in just a few seconds.

A terabyte should support more than a dozen game downloads. If you want more, you can buy a secondary module for an extra terabyte, if you don’t mind paying $220. Yes, that’s almost half the cost of the console, just for a storage upgrade. But don’t be too hard on Microsoft; NVMe memory doesn’t come cheap. When Sony offers a similar add-on for the PS5 in the coming months, it will cost about the same.

The Series S, which I didn’t test, comes in a white case and is about half the size. Sony offers two versions of the PS5 as well — $500 with a Blu-ray disc player and $400 without. But Microsoft wants just $300 for the Series S. Maybe the company has noticed the success of Nintendo’s $300 Switch console. Despite its low-end technology, the Switch has rung up global sales of 68 million units in less than four years, while Microsoft’s most recent Xbox sold 50 million in seven years. Nintendo has proven there’s a market for cheaper, simpler game consoles.

But building an Xbox at a Nintendo price means leaving out cool tech. Series S leaves out its big brother’s Blu-ray player. It also gets a slower main processor chip and graphics chip than Series X. And it settles for presenting standard high-definition video, whereas the Series X supports 4K resolution.

The Xbox controllers don’t deliver the tactile thrills of the PS5, with its adaptive triggers that feel different depending on what’s happening in the game. But Microsoft has its own version of another hot PS5 feature called ray tracing. This technology, built into both new Xboxes, generates brilliantly realistic lighting effects in real time.

Ray tracing only comes through in games that have been optimized for it, but in these titles, it lives up to its billing. As your McLaren supercar blasts down a racecourse in the new “Forza Horizon 4,” you can see trees and buildings precisely reflected off the vehicle windshield. Stroll through a Viking banquet hall in ”Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” and enjoy the elegant interplay of candlelight and shadow. Thanks to ray tracing, the coming wave of Xbox games is going to look mighty good.

Of course, it’ll be a year or so until there’s a sizable library of compatible games, but the early selection isn’t bad. These include the new “Forza” and “Assassin’s Creed,” as well as the grim post-apocalyptic shooter “Gears 5.”

Meanwhile, you can revel in the greatest Xbox hits. Pretty much every Xbox game you own will run on the new machine. And if you’ve lost your old game discs, you can find them online. Like Sony, Microsoft offers subscription services that let you play old favorites.

And the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is an exceptionally good bargain. For $15 a month, users can download and play dozens of classics, including all the older “Halo” games, as well as the “Gears of War” titles. The deal also includes access to a big catalog of EA’s hit games, including the 2020 versions of the NFL game “Madden” and the soccer game “FIFA,” the “Battlefield” series, and a bunch of “Star Wars” games. You also get a more limited selection of games that can be played on Windows 10 computers.

And what if you want to play on a mobile device? Game Pass Ultimate includes a feature that streams games directly to Android devices. All you need is a late-model Android phone or tablet with the proper app, and an Xbox game controller with a Bluetooth connection to the phone. Suddenly, I was playing a classic “Halo” game and the new “Gears 5″ on my Pixel phone. It takes some getting used to, but I’ve been enjoying the effort.

Microsoft would love to add this feature to the iPhone, but Apple wants final say on which games can and can’t run on its platform. It’s typical Apple, and will likely be resolved in the typical way — with cash.

With its newest offerings, Xbox will have no trouble retaining the loyalty of its longtime fans. The trouble is, there aren’t enough of them. Sony’s previous generation PS4 sold well more than double the units as Xbox. But with Xbox Series X, Microsoft has the high-powered machine to play catch-up.

When it comes to hardware, the latest “console war” is over. It’s a draw. Whether Sony or Microsoft dominates will be decided next year, when consumers eyeball a roster of new PS5 and Xbox games and decide which ones they’ve absolutely got to play.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.