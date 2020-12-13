10 gift ideas for people who developed pandemic passions

Gift-giving might be a little easier this year. During the pandemic, we’ve all gone outdoors to play, developing new interests or rekindling the embers of pastimes from long ago. So for the 2020 holiday season, we’ve been thinking about how those newfound pandemic passions could be enhanced by some well-chosen gear. Here are 10 suggestions.

For the beginning birder

Avid birders eventually end up with expensive optics, and we’ll grant that the crisp images in a $1,600 pair of Swarovski 10x42 binoculars are a joy to behold. But not every casual birdwatcher needs the Rolls Royce model. Inexpensive binoculars can be sharp and bright, but they might not be as durable or quite as glare-free. A good starter set might be the Gosky 10x42 roof prism binoculars. They even come with a nifty cellphone mount for snapping photos at a distance. $75 on Amazon.

Advertisement

Picnic at Ascot 080 two-person backpack. courtesy of Picnic at Ascot (Custom credit)

For ambulating foodies

Nothing against a bracing walk in the woods, but a hike sounds even more enticing if there is food involved. Looking ahead to blanket-spreading weather next year, equip your favorite foodie with a picnic backpack. Picnic at Ascot (picnicatascot.com) specializes in gear for al fresco spreads. The 080 two-person backpack features a pair of table settings, a cutting board, and an insulated wine holder. It retails for $88.20.

The "National Audubon Society Field Guide to New England." courtesy of Random House (Custom credit)

For the really curious

The “National Audubon Society Field Guide to New England” isn’t just about birds. It is a one-stop guide to the natural world around us. In addition to good sections on the various habitats of New England, this guide helps identify trees, flowers, butterflies, fish, reptiles, amphibians, and wild animals — in addition to hundreds of birds. With more than 1,300 photographs on glossy paper, the guide is hefty for its size but worth the weight in every budding naturalist’s backpack. Available from booksellers everywhere. $25.95.

Advertisement

Bostionye 10-in-1 lens kit for cellphones. courtesy of Bostionye (Custom credit)

For cellphone camera enthusiasts

There’s an old saying among photographers that the best camera for a particular photo is the one that you have with you. Too bad that most cellphones can’t take wide angle or telephoto shots. Auxiliary lenses that attach to the phone are the answer, but pro level lenses are pricey. Before your giftees invest the cost of a real camera in pro auxiliary lenses, give them an inexpensive starter kit so they can see if it will be worth the trouble. The Bostionye 10-in-1 kit through Amazon is a good option. The lenses are mostly toy level but fun to experiment with. The tripod and bluetooth remote shutter release are quite solid and worth the price. $26.98.

Foxelli carbon fiber trekking poles in the field. courtesy of Foxelli (Custom credit)

For hikers and walkers

Long before the pandemic, ‶Nordic walking″ was a thing. It involved vigorous walking with a pair of trekking poles — sort of like collapsible ski poles — to help walkers get more momentum and maintain balance on uneven terrain. Then trail hikers discovered that trekking poles beat the heck out of trying to find a fallen limb to use as a walking stick. The best trekking poles are collapsible, strong, and light, which means carbon fiber rather than aluminum. The telescoping Foxelli (foxelli.com) 100 percent carbon fiber trekking poles offer a good balance of price and performance. $59.97-$79.97.

Earth Pak Original Series dry bag (courtesy of Earth Pak) DEACON TYLER

For paddle sports enthusiasts

Nothing dampens a canoeing or kayaking outing more than soggy baloney sandwiches. Save your favorite paddlers from this unpleasant surprise by equipping them with an Earth Pak (earthpak.com) roll-top compressible dry bag. The Original Series comes in 10- and 20-liter sizes, which have D-rings and a carry strap. They’re big enough to hold a windbreaker as well. Both sizes include a separate cellphone dry case, which is a big plus when a canoe or kayak capsizes. $18.99-$22.99.

Advertisement

Little Trees Royal Pine car air freshener. courtesy of Little Trees (Custom credit)

For scenic drivers

Not everyone is an outdoorsperson. Some folks prefer their vistas framed by a windshield. Give them a whiff of what they are missing by slipping Little Trees Royal Pine car air fresheners into their stockings. Retro as a pair of fuzzy dice (or the concept of a scenic drive, for that matter), they are the original pine-scented rearview mirror dangle. Order directly from Little Trees (littletrees.com) in regular (6 for $7.50) or extra-strength (4 for $8).

Detail view of Brooks England's B-17 bicycle saddle at Ace Wheelworks in Somerville. David Lyon for The Boston Globe

For easier riders

Lots of New Englanders have rediscovered the pleasures of cycling. Whether your giftee has a brand new bicycle or has resurrected Old Betsy from the garage, it’s a fair bet that the one thing it lacks is a great seat, or as cycling nuts call it, a great saddle. Handcrafted for more than a century, the Brooks England B-17 leather bicycle saddle is the gold standard of comfort. It takes a little breaking in, but molds itself to the individual rider’s body. The B-17 comes in two sizes, a bunch of colors, and a few different finishes. Available at many bicycle shops and directly from the company (brooksengland.com). $140-$160.

Advertisement

For plein-air painters

Have brush, will travel. If you know folks who have taken up painting during the pandemic, consider giving them pochade boxes. These small, lightweight boxes hold paints and brushes in trays and the lid functions like a small easel. They are so gorgeously crafted that it might make you want to take up painting too. The line from Guerilla Painter ranges from 5-by-7 inches to 9-by-12 inches. The smallest is light and easy to carry, can stash two wet panels in the lid without smearing, and comes with a tripod socket built in. See the website (guerillapainter.com) for dealer list. $169.99-$244.99.

Fenix PD35TAC flashlight. courtesy of Fenix (Custom credit)

For anyone

In October, Colonel Kevin Jordan of New Hampshire Fish and Game spoke to the Globe about wilderness search and rescue missions. ‶If we could get everybody to carry a flashlight, that’d be half the battle,” he said. No one plans to stay on the mountain after dark, but sometimes sunset sneaks up. Actually a good flashlight can help in lots of situations. Fortunately, LED technology has made bright beams small and light. We like the 1,000-lumen brightness of the Fenix PD35TAC flashlight. It’s only 5.4 inches long, weighs just over 3 ounces, and can be ordered from the Fenix website (fenix-store.com). $71.95.

Patricia Harris and David Lyon can be contacted at harrislyon@gmail.com.

Patricia Harris can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com. David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.