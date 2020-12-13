Caregivers seeking holiday help share their plight during the pandemic

Parents, grandparents, and other caregivers seeking help from Globe Santa offer many grim tableaux chronicling disruption and dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year.

For 65 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. In this time of heightened need, when 500 more families are seeking help this year, please consider giving by phone, mail, or at globesanta.org.

A father from Tewksbury wrote in his letter to the program that he lost both of his part-time jobs to the virus and is now working an overnight shift so he can help his son with schooling during the day.

Advertisement

“We were trying to save for the holidays but we had to use that money to pay bills,” he wrote.

His sons have suffered, he said, because they can’t see their friends and because he is often not able to buy them things they need and want.

“Our boys are loving, caring, and hard workers,” the father said. “They understand why things are difficult and money is tight.

“All they ever ask for is that Mom and Dad stay healthy,” he said.

A single mother from Revere told Globe Santa she was put on furlough from her job in mid-March, then called back, but within two-and-a-half months she was laid off “because I couldn’t complete my work hours due to no childcare.”

“This year has been rough on me, " she said.

The mother said she had started college in September in hopes of giving her daughter a better future. But, she said, she has had a hard time “trying to save money to buy a present for my daughter this year at Christmas.”

A mother from Lynn wrote that she was able to enter a program to train as a medical administrative assistant this year but couldn’t finish her internship because of the far-reaching effects of the pandemic.

Advertisement

“My girls couldn’t go to daycare, and I had to stay home all this month,” she wrote in her Globe Santa letter.

“Thank you for supporting women like me who don’t have the money to buy toys at this special time of the year,” she said.

She also said she has reason to be grateful despite everything.

“I am blessed that I have my girls and we didn’t get COVID,” she said.

Globe Santa understands the troubles confronting the families seeking his help and will not let them down.

Over the program’s 65 years, Globe Santa has raised more than $50 million and provided gifts to some 2.8 million children from 1.2 million families.

Last year, Globe Santa delivered gifts to 29,869 children ages 12 and under in 16,806 families. For the 32nd year in a row, the program raised over $1 million from thousands of donors.

But in this pandemic year, the need is greater so please consider giving by phone, mail, or at globesanta.org.

Tom Coakley can be reached at thomas.coakley@globe.com.