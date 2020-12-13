Coach remembered as a ‘pillar of the Saugus community’

“He just cared. Just never stopped caring,” Joe Bertrand, 24, said in a phone interview Sunday. “And that’s why he was such a great coach.”

Mark Bertrand, 57, the Saugus High School boys’ varsity basketball coach, had a heart attack while operating a Bobcat at his Saugus home, his son said.

A high school basketball coach who died on Friday was remembered Sunday as a “pillar of the Saugus community” who was deeply devoted to his family, his game, and his town.

Saugus police said they responded at about 5:20 p.m. on Friday and found the Bobcat had overturned and trapped Bertrand inside. He was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital where he later died, police said.

Bertrand’s death, which came days before basketball tryouts in the new school gym, rippled through the North Shore town and triggered an outpouring of appreciation for the coach.

“Mark was a true gentleman, as well as a valued member of our school community and the Town of Saugus,” Saugus High Principal Michael Hashem and Athletic Director Terri Pillsbury said in a statement Saturday. “Mark was a true family man, and a pillar of the Saugus community, and his passing has and will continue to profoundly impact our school and athletic families.”

Since Saugus schools are operating remotely due to the pandemic, grief counseling will be offered online to the school community, the statement said.

A public wake is planned for later in the week, his son said. Bertrand also leaves two younger sons, Dan, 22, and Michael, 18, and his wife Marybeth, he said.

The family has been involved with high school sports in Saugus for decades.

Bertrand was a ready-to-shoot point guard when he attended Saugus High, and he returned to coach in the town in the early 2000s, his son said.

Currently, the coach’s wife is the executive assistant for the athletics’ department, two sons were set to take on assistant basketball coaching roles this season, and all three sons played on the varsity team, Joe Bertrand said.

In a tweet, the school’s athletic department called the Bertrands the “first family of Saugus Basketball” and pledged the department will “carry you through this.”

Jason Antonelli, who runs the town’s travel basketball teams, said Bertrand was far more than a high school coach.

“He’s just woven into the community: He knows everyone, everyone knows him,” Antonelli said in a phone interview Sunday.

Bertrand was a fixture at youth basketball games, even after he took over the head coaching job at the high school a few years ago, Antonelli said. A group of seniors who graduated in May were coached by Bertrand all the way from fourth grade, according to Antonelli. “He took pride in being with those kids so long,” he said.

He was known throughout the basketball community, working to create a strong program from the youngest kids to the varsity program and creating networks across the North Shore, Antonelli said.

“This was his dream job,” Antonelli said. “He didn’t want to do anything else.”

Fellow coaches like girls’ junior varsity coach Erik Stockwell spoke of Bertrand’s enduring impact.

“The things I learned from coach ‘Bird’ will stay with me forever and subsequently in all our student athletes,” he said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Even if the boys’ team struggled, Stockwell said, Bertrand would always offer encouragement to the girls’ team. “Coach Bertrand was the epitome of class,” he said.

Varsity girls’ basketball coach and sixth grade math teacher Mark Schruender, echoed the sentiment in a tweet, saying Bertrand was “all class, a tremendous competitor, and he loved the kids he coached.”

More than a dozen athletic departments and leagues also expressed their condolences on Twitter.

“He was the type of guy you wanted to play with, and he played and coached the right way,” said Marblehead boys’ basketball coach Mike Giardi on Sunday.

“It wasn’t about just about the winning or losing — it was how his kids were going to play that game that was important to him,” Giardi said. “It’s really a great loss to the basketball community [and] to the Northeastern Conference. His connection is just unbelievable.”

The basketball community has come together to support his family, Joe Bertrand said, crediting his father’s former assistant coach Bill Cahill as well as friends for guiding the family through this loss..

He said many former players had also reached out to him in the days since the coach’s death. Many said “they wouldn’t be person they are without him,” Joe Bertrand said, his voice breaking over the phone.

He would know. His father was his coach from age 4, when the two would shoot around in the family’s driveway, even in the snow.

“The enthusiasm, the passion he had just rubs off on anyone.”

Ultimately, his father had three passions, he said: Family, basketball, and Saugus. And Bertrand never stopped caring.

“Saugus is not like any other place,” his son said. “We care about each other and he was a leader of [that] caring.”

Globe Correspondent Ethan Fuller contributed to this report.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.