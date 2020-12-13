Fairhaven man killed in Dartmouth car crash

A 25-year-old Fairhaven man, Alex Paulino, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth late Saturday night, according to local police.

Police responded to the collision, involving a 2002 Jeep Wrangler, at 11:13 p.m. Saturday, Dartmouth police said in a statement on Sunday morning. The crash was in the area of 1210 Old Fall River Road north of I-195.

Paulino, a passenger in the Jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver and another passenger were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.