Fairhaven man killed in Dartmouth car crash

A 25-year-old Fairhaven man, Alex Paulino, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth late Saturday night, according to local police.
Police responded to the collision, involving a 2002 Jeep Wrangler, at 11:13 p.m. Saturday, Dartmouth police said in a statement on Sunday morning. The crash was in the area of 1210 Old Fall River Road north of I-195.
Paulino, a passenger in the Jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver and another passenger were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.
The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit of Bristol County and Dartmouth police, the statement said.
Police did not release any further information Sunday morning.