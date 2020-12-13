Fatal shooting investigation underway in Woburn

A person was fatally shot outside a restaurant in Woburn Saturday night, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a press release.
The shooting occurred outside Jake n Joe’s Sports Grille Restaurant shortly after 9:00 p.m. and is now under investigation, the release said.
A preliminary investigation suggests that there is no threat to the public, the release said.
No further information was available early Sunday morning.
