Hyde Park shooting sends victim to hospital

One person was rushed to a Boston-area hospital with potentially life threatening injuries after a shooting in Hyde Park Sunday evening, Boston police said.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 10 Ellis St. in Hyde Park, said Boston police spokesman Stephen McNulty.
McNulty said no arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation. He did not identify the victim or provide further details.
In October, Massachusetts police chiefs in Boston and other cities announced efforts to crack down on gun violence, citing an uptick in shootings.