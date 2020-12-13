Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash in North Andover

A 64-year-old pedestrian from North Andover died Sunday evening after he was hit by a car on a state road in North Andover, police said.
The collision happened on Route 125 at 5:32 p.m., North Andover Police said in a statement. The pedestrian was hit by a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by a 63-year-old North Andover woman.
First responders attempted to give the man first aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in the statement. Police did not identify either the pedestrian or driver. The statement did not assign blame for the crash.
Route 125 was closed from Main Street to Pleasant Street on Sunday evening while police investigated the crash.
