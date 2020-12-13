The warmth is over, with snow expected this week

The storm on Monday will not come close enough to have any major impact but will bring cloudiness and some light rain or snow. Indeed, some areas could see a coating to an inch or two of snow especially west of Boston. Since roads are warm, it would be mostly on the grass.

It is winter after all, and we know this isn’t going to last. Already we see another small storm system poised to clip southern New England on Monday and pull in even colder air from Canada.

Inland temperatures reached the lower 60s Sunday afternoon and for a few hours, it felt like spring. These warm December days are merely a tease, but it gives us a chance to open the windows and to get outside in the midst of a pandemic.

Monday’s little weather event is just that but there could be some slick spots as is always the case even with the smallest of precipitation.

It’s colder Tuesday with highs only in the 30s. NOAA (Custom credit)

Behind the departing system colder air works in for Tuesday and it’s going to feel like winter. I expect a brilliant blue sky and light winds. Remember meteorological winter is over two weeks old — all of this is fairly typical for December.

A new storm system will move up along the coastline Wednesday and then pass east of New England on Thursday. I’ve been talking about this storm for several days and it’s looking more likely that we’re going to see accumulating snow. I would plan on travel disruption as early as Wednesday evening and certainly for the morning commute on Thursday. Since so many people have the ability to work from home we’re probably not going to see the serious traffic issues we would typically see during a commute with snow.

Since the storm is still three days away there are some questions on how much snow there will be and the time of arrival and departure. There’s also a question about the exact track and if the storm stayed further south, it would spare greater Boston from a significant snowstorm. Facing a more northern storm track, we receive higher totals. I don’t think we miss the storm altogether.

Precipitation map. Tropical Tidbits (Custom credit)

Temperatures will be cold enough that this is not going to be heavy wet snow like we saw earlier this month. As a matter of fact, away from the coastline, the storm will be quite fluffy. This may factor into increasing totals a little because lighter fluffy snow can build up faster. Winds along the coastline will be likely be brisk.

Finally, are you wondering about a White Christmas, an inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning? With colder than average to average temperatures for a few days after the storm, it is definitely possible many areas could see an official White Christmas for 2020.