Mass. reports 4,677 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths Sunday

The agency also said 70,651 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,707 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 41 to 11,098, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 4,677 Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 279,574.

The public health department also reported that 90,256 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 9.56 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 2,801 people, bringing that total to 299,450.

Advertisement





The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 5.6 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 7.66 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 1,563 to 1,588 as of Saturday. The lowest that metric has been is 140.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics, click here.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.