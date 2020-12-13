Vermont PBS, Vermont Public Radio win approval to merge

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) — Vermont PBS and Vermont Public Radio say they received approval from regulators to move forward with the merger they announced in September.
The Federal Communications Commission has given permission for the license transfer, and the IRS has granted tax-exempt status, Vermont PBS and VPR announced Thursday.
“We are coming together to strengthen local media and better serve our community,” VPR CEO Scott Finn said in a statement. “This regulatory approval is an important milestone, which allows us to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”
The television station and radio network will operate independently until July. Finn will become CEO of the merged public media organization.
