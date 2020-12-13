Epidemiologists wage a battle against more than just the virus

Some of these medical experts even have to cope with death threats and now have to worry about their families’ safety. This is outrageous. When did so many in this country become so disrespectful and unwilling to listen to science? For those with children, how do they explain their actions?

Re “ ‘Makes you ask why the hell we even bother’ ” : In her front-page article last Sunday, Hanna Kruegershines a light on some extremely painful and honest feelings voiced by several epidemiologists in our area. Dr. Ashish Jha, Dr. Michael Mina, Dr. Sara Suliman, and Dr. Caroline Buckee, all putting in massive hours of work for these many months, share their personal and professional frustrations and even dejection.

They’re looking out for all of us, and yet they get death threats

Advertisement

Like these medical experts, I find myself continually trying to unravel the mystery of why so many Americans are unwilling to put in the extra effort and time required to wear a mask, to socially distance, and to put social plans on hold, so that more people can safely get through this pandemic.

We understand what we need to do. Hopefully, most of us are willing to sacrifice certain aspects of our lives because of concern for either ourselves, a loved one, or the community at large.

To these experts, I say: We appreciate you, we thank you. Do not lose heart, because I believe there are more of us who care about others and who believe in science than there are those who refuse to act in everyone’s best interest.

Brenda Pappas

Winchester





Opposition to science breeds contemptible behavior

I knew this country was in a bad way, but I had no idea how bad until reading that well-meaning doctors, using their training, their hearts, to save lives from COVID-19 are getting death threats. Why?

Do Trump supporters think every doctor is out to hurt them? If their son or daughter became gravely ill, would they ask Donald Trump for medical advice or, rather, would they take their child to the best doctor they know?

Advertisement

When every respected epidemiologist says that wearing masks will save lives, why do people attack them? And when doctors with decades of experience say Trump’s favorite “cure,” hydroxychloroquine, is useless, why do people threaten to harm them and their families?

Did any of these people notice the remedy Donald Trump took when he got COVID-19 and found it hard to breathe? Was it hydroxychloroquine? No, it was an antibody cocktail he was privileged to have, a drug unavailable to most of us.

I get it that many of the people making trouble hate so-called elites. But we’re talking about life and death, about your kids and mine. Please wear a mask. It could also save your life.

Phoebe Huang

Stonington, Conn.





These doctors are our soldiers in a war against a virus

Regarding Hanna Krueger’s article about the challenges epidemiologists face every day: We need to constantly recognize them and all the professionals on the front lines. We are in a war against an enemy that does not get tired. Members of the public who are fearful or frustrated need to remember that the coronavirus does not care and does not feel.

The virus is attacking the world. If it helps, think of the plague. But please do not attack the soldiers fighting back, as exemplified by the scientists in Hanna Krueger’s article. They are working to save the world. It will take months, perhaps years, for victory to be seen.

Advertisement

We know who the soldiers are, who the more selfless and wise leaders are, and who our loved ones are. We must support those people and stay as strong as we can for as long as we can, and then more so. And we need to wear masks.

Stephen Krom

Swampscott





Deserving of a hero’s welcome

The doctors quoted in Hanna Krueger’s article and their colleagues in public health and epidemiology are my heroes. By showing how their lives are focused on helping the rest of us, they are role models for our children. I am so sorry they’ve had to endure such hate during the pandemic, but I want to ask them not to lose hope in humanity, and I want them to know that they are recognized and appreciated by many.

Kate Borten

Marblehead





Mixed message isn’t helpful

But which expert advice from Sunday’s Boston Globe should we follow? The epidemiologists from the front-page article by Hanna Krueger advising us to take precautions, such as staying home? Or should we travel to Florida using the “stay safe and have a blast” advice from the story featured in the Globe Magazine’s Dec. 6 winter travel preview?

Dr. Michael Mina laments, “I’ve realized that when we need to rise up as a country, we have truly no moral capacity to do it.” Sadly, he has properly diagnosed the situation.

Jodi Smith

Marblehead