Supply-chain politics: a thought experiment on ending China’s slave labor

Updated December 13, 2020, 55 minutes ago
In this 2018 file photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fence surround a detention facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in China's Xinjiang region.Ng Han Guan/Associated Press

Re “Free trade isn’t free if it relies on forced labor” by Jeff Jacoby (Ideas, Dec. 6): Maybe if enough companies find it sufficiently onerous to be required to prove their production doesn’t benefit from forced Uighur labor, they will instead cease doing business in China’s Xinjiang region. Maybe if enough companies cease doing business in Xinjiang, China will decide it is to its benefit to cease its mistreatment of Uighurs. If not, American companies might take the drastic step of returning product manufacturing to the United States.

David Meyers

Amesbury