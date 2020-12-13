After two miserable weeks, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers get a feel-good win over the Vikings

So, yeah, you can bet that Bucs coach Bruce Arians was ready to thump his chest following the Bucs’ 26-14 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

There’s not much worse than losing two straight games and three of four entering a bye week. The Bucs had no choice but to stew in negativity. They were slipping in the playoff race. Tom Brady was looking old, and he didn’t appear to be clicking with his teammates or coach.

The Buccaneers had two weeks to sit around and take the abuse.

“When asked earlier this week about our identity, I think we just showed our identity,” Arians said. “We can do any damn thing we want to do.”

It was an important win for Brady and the Bucs, who improved to 8-5. The Bucs entered the game as the NFC’s No. 6 seed, just a game ahead of the Vikings. A loss would have been devastating, and could have put the Bucs outside the playoff picture. Instead, the Bucs are comfortably back in the mix, and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Vikings, just in case.

“It was huge. We had to do this,” Arians said. “Guys did their job. They rested, they took care of the virus, we came back clean, healthy and it showed up today. We were a very fresh team I thought in the fourth quarter.”

And it was a feel-good day under the warm Florida sun for a Bucs team that needed some positive vibes. All that talk about how much Brady was struggling to hit deep passes? He hit Scotty Miller for a 48-yard touchdown on a perfect rainbow over the safety.

“Usually in practice we don’t miss many,” Miller said. “It’s just nice to see it happen on Sundays. If he’s got a good pocket and he’s got a clean throw, usually it’s right on the money, and it’s easy for me.”

It was Brady’s longest touchdown pass of the season, and only his fourth over 30 yards. The score put the Bucs ahead, 7-6, and they never looked back.

“Just missed a couple third downs early, but that was a huge touchdown,” Arians said. “That play changed all the momentum on our sideline.”

Brady also kept everyone involved. Antonio Brown had five catches for 49 yards and finally got the ball in space to utilize his speed. Mike Evans had three catches for 56 yards, including a 29-yard deep ball down the left sideline plus a pass interference penalty in the end zone that led to a touchdown. Rob Gronkowski only caught one pass but it was a touchdown, his fifth of the season.

“I think our team, especially offensively, they’re in synch,” Arians said. “And Tom did a great job of protecting the ball and making big plays.”

Just as importantly, the Bucs finally did what they needed to do to win, unlike in recent losses to the Saints, Rams, and Chiefs. For the first time in six games, the Bucs didn’t commit a turnover. Brady was an efficient 15-of-23 passing for 196 yards and two scores. The Bucs ran the ball well, with Ronald Jones and LeSean McCoy combined for 112 yards on 22 carries (5.1 average). And the Bucs played defense, creating several negative plays in the fourth quarter to keep the Vikings off the scoreboard.

The win was very Patriot-like in a sense. The Vikings made one blunder after another, and the Bucs were happy to let the Vikings beat themselves. Kicker Dan Bailey missed three field goals (36, 54, and 46) and an extra point, Kirk Cousins took six back-breaking sacks, and the Vikings were crushed by a few questionable pass interference calls in the end zone, including one on a Hail Mary to Gronkowski at the end of the first half that gave the Bucs 3 free points.

“It was just good to get a win,” Brady said.

But Brady wasn’t totally satisfied, either. The Bucs were only on the field for 20:57 compared with 39:03 for the Vikings. Brady also wasn’t too happy with the team’s performance on third down, though 5 of 11 isn’t too bad.

“We’re obviously going to need to keep just making progress,” Brady said in a quick postgame press conference. “Defense was on the field a lot. On offense, didn’t convert as many third downs as we needed to. But it was a good win for our team, so, keep it going.”

Brady may not want to act satisfied, but the win certainly brought a sense of relief to his teammates. The bye week stopped the negative momentum. Brady and Arians tried to play golf, though were thwarted by NFL protocols. The rest of the players cleared their heads.

The Bucs still have their issues on offense, and are looking at no better than a wild-card berth in the playoffs. But they’re squarely back in the mix after Sunday’s loss, and feeling good about themselves again.

“The bye was huge. Our bodies were kind of beat up and just mentally everyone needed to recharge,” Miller said. “This win was massive. I think we’re all going to be excited and just ready to go for these last three games.”





