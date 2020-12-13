Amid pandemic, MIAA modifications could have chilling effect on winter sports

But considering the Wellesley School Committee declined to approve basketball initially before reversing course last Tuesday night, spending extra time moving desks is a small sacrifice for the players who simply want a chance to compete.

Practices and tryouts officially begin for winter sports Monday and Wellesley isn’t the only athletic department maneuvering to give their athletes a chance to participate as much as possible during the ongoing pandemic.

Before the Wellesley boys’ and girls’ basketball programs take the floor Monday for the start of the winter season, players and coaches from all levels will have to chip in to remove 198 desks and chairs from the school gym, only to replace all the equipment afterward so that remote learning can continue on Tuesday.

“We’re going to approach the winter season the same way as the fall season,” said Wellesley athletic director John Brown. “We’re trying to put kids in the best position to play safely. We’re not worried about wins and losses, state championships, and the normal things you worry about in a season.”

While basketball is the only winter sport Wellesley holds on site, Brown certainly has his hands full handling logistics for the Raiders gymnastics, ice hockey, and alpine and nordic ski teams.

Mark Jacobson, entering his second year as Wellesley nordic ski coach, is also the manager of Weston Ski Track at Leo J. Martin Golf Course.

In addition to hosting nearly every high school team in Eastern Massachusetts, Weston Ski Track holds practices and competitions for Wellesley College and Harvard, as well as middle schools, travel programs, and boys & girls clubs.

A typical afternoon might see over 300 athletes on the snow at once, but Jacobson expects less than half that number to be allowed on the course to comply with safety protocols.

“There’s always a question of how much snow we’re going to get,” said Jacobson, who also manages Medford’s Paddle Boston and the Cambridge Skating Club.

“Now we need to figure out how many people can fit on this many square feet of snow and still allow for social distance. We’ll start conservatively at first and add capacity.”

Facilities for alpine skiing are also at a premium.

Weston’s downhill ski team practices and competes at Nashoba Valley Ski Area along with approximately 20 other programs. Originally Nashoba said the hill wouldn’t host any high school teams this winter, but Weston coach Mark McCaughey and others got the managers to reconsider.

Now Weston can have one practice and one race each week in January and early February, although those competitions will look different.

Instead of the No. 1 skier from each team facing off, followed by the No. 2 skier and so on, programs from in the MassBay West will race six skiers sequentially before ceding the hill to the next team.

“We’re probably going to have to race team versus team and ignore individual results,” said McCaughey, who coached a program record 35 student-athletes last winter in his first season at the helm.

“Short of getting these poor kids out of the house, it’s not going to look anything like a normal alpine season. But, no sports will.”

Coming off a second consecutive state championship, Masconomet gymnastics was in great position for a three-peat. According to fourth-year coach Alicia Gomes, the Chieftains’ 2020-21 had even more talent than even those state champion squads, but unfortunately, they won’t get a chance to compete for a state title.

Masconomet practices at Yellow Jackets Gymnastics Club in Middleton. Typically, Masco might host tri-meets or quad-meets at the spacious facility, but only dual meets are approved this season in the Northeastern Conference. There is a strong possibility that all meets will be conducted remotely, which Gomes and her fellow coaches are hoping to avoid.

“We have a few ideas in the works,” said Gomes, who has also coached at Danvers and Beverly.

“Is it possible to stagger the competing teams so that one judge gets to see one team do all four events, then break for sanitizing, then the other team comes in?”

For gymnastics meets in the Bay State Conference, Brown said the same judges may travel from one facility to another so that scoring remains consistent.

Schools are also asking for assistance with travel this year, which is nothing new for the parents of gymnasts and hockey players.

Yet, if anything, communities highly invested in their sport are pining for more opportunities to practice and play without being restricted by district and league rules.

Arlington coach John Messuri said Ed Burns Arena has plenty of available ice time, but the Middlesex League is implementing a rule restricting programs to three varsity practices per week.

“If the kids could be together every day and play their normal schedule, they would be more likely to stay in their group,” said Messuri. “But every day we give them off, the more their bubble expands.

“Sports can be used to help contain the virus, not spread the virus. It’s either play, control it, and shut the team down if it hits, or just don’t play.”

Take Note

▪ The state’s office of Energy and Environmental Affairs updated its guidelines for high school and youth sports, specifying the closure of facilities by 9:30 p.m. and for those facilities to not exceed 40 percent capacity. It is left up to individual districts whether fans will be allowed at events.

▪ In a Wednesday meeting, the MIAA Board of Directors ruled that basketball teams can have rosters of 15 players but only 12 will be allowed in pregame warmups . . . Duxbury athletic director Thom Holdgate was voted chair of the MIAA’s Finance Committee and vice president of the MIAA Board of Directors for a two-year period beginning July 1, 2021. Mount Greylock AD Lindsey von Holtz, who currently holds those positions, will succeed Marshfield superintendent Jeff Granatino as president.

▪ Westford’s School Committee voted, 4-3, to cancel basketball and hockey for the winter season . . . West Bridgewater girls’ basketball coach Steven Barrett has retired with over 600 victories . . . Steve Moore has been hired as East Bridgewater girls’ basketball coach.