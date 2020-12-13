Auburn fires football coach Guz Malzahn after eight seasons

The first top-10 shakeup in more than a month pushed Coastal Carolina to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday. Alabama was a unanimous No. 1, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M as those teams held their spots for a sixth straight week. Surprising losses by Florida and Miami shuffled the rest of the top 10. No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 7 Indiana each moved up one spot and No. 8 Iowa State jumped two. Then come the unbeaten Chanticleers (11-0), the first Sun Belt Conference team to crack the AP’s top 10. Georgia landed at No. 10 ahead of Florida at 11. The Gators dropped five spots after losing in bizarre and dramatic fashion to LSU in the fog Saturday night. Miami plummeted 10 spots to No. 19 after getting blown out by North Carolina. The Tar Heels moved up four spots to No. 16 … Virginia declared its football season over and they will not be entertaining an invitation to a postseason bowl game.

Auburn fired coach Gus Malzahn , who led the Tigers to the national championship game in his first season but could never replicate that success. Auburn is 6-4 in a pandemic-shortened season of all Southeastern Conference opponents, losing by double digits to highly ranked teams Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. They were also upset by a struggling South Carolina, which wound up firing coach Will Muschamp during the season. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will be interim coach. Auburn will owe Malzahn a $21.45 million buyout for the remaining four years of a seven-year, $49 million deal. Malzahn went 68-35 in eight seasons and was 39-27 against SEC opponents. He led the Tigers to an SEC title in 2013, his first season, losing to Florida State in the national championship game … Illinois fired coach Lovie Smith with a game left in its ninth consecutive losing season. Smith became Illinois’ first Black head football coach when he was hired by athletic director Josh Whitman in March 2016. The longtime NFL coach went 17-39 in five seasons at the school.

College basketball

N.C. State rallies to beat BC women

Kayla Jones scored 25 points and Elissa Cunane had 23 points with 15 rebounds as the fourth-ranked N.C. State women (6-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored 25 of the game’s last 29 points to beat host Boston College, 75-69, and remain unbeaten in women’s basketball. Jones had 11 points — including 9 in a row as the Wolfpack cut a double-digit deficit to 1 point — and Cunane had eight rebounds in the fourth quarter. Boston College led for all but the first basket and took its biggest lead, 65-49, early in the fourth quarter before the Wolfpack ran off 8 straight points. Makayla Dickens scored 20 points, and Cam Swartz and Marnelle Garraud had 15 apiece for BC (4-2, 0-2 ACC). The Eagles made just two baskets in the fourth quarter while committing six turnovers … Tyson Walker scored 20 points as Northeastern held off UMass (1-1), 78-75, in men’s basketball, the second time the teams played each other in three days. Jason Strong had 16 points for Northeastern (1-1). Shaquille Walters added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jahmyl Telfort had 11 points and five assists … Florida forward Keyontae Johnson remained in critical but stable condition at a hospital, the team reported Sunday, one day after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State.

Golf

Westwood is No. 1 on European Tour

Lee Westwood won the Race to Dubai points race to end a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player for the third time, at the age of 47, after a crazy finish in the DP World Tour Championship won in dramatic circumstances by Matt Fitzpatrick in the United Arab Emirates … Matt Kuchar and Harris English broke a bunch of their own QBE Shootout records in a runaway victory at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. Kuchar and English became the first team to win the event three times, finished at 37-under 179 to break the mark of 34 under they set in 2013, and won by nine strokes to top their 2013 record of seven.

Miscellany

Revolution get rights to Bell

The Revolution acquired the college player rights to defender Jon Bell from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for New England’s natural fourth-round selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. Bell spent the 2020 season with Revolution II in the USL League OneJared … Jared Porter and the New York Mets finalized a four-year contract that makes him the 14th general manager in franchise history. The team is scheduled to introduce him Monday in a news conference on Zoom … A women’s giant slalom in the Alpine skiing World Cup was postponed Sunday after heavy snowfall in the French Alps in Courchevel … Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Formula One season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in dominant style for his second victory of the season and 10th of his career. He finished 16 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and 18.4 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton … Martin Cater won the first downhill of the World Cup ski season in Val D’isere, France. Cater was 0.22 seconds faster than Otmar Striedinger to deny the Austrian who wore bib No. 26 his first career win … Pierre Lacroix, the astute executive who was the architect of two Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup championship teams, has died. He was 72. The Avalanche confirmed his death Sunday. No cause of death was given.

