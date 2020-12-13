BC women blow double-digit lead, lose to No. 4 N.C. State in basketball

After a talk among the officials, the ruling was changed to a blocking foul and the basket counted. Jones missed the free throw but hit a 3-pointer after the Wolfpack got the rebound and No. 4 N.C. State was back on its way to a 75-69 victory over host BC on Sunday.

“When she said a charge I said, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I was gassed,” Jones said. “I’m just glad they overturned it.”

North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones was knocked onto her back, out of breath, after a layup that would have cut what had been a 16-point Boston College lead down to 4 with less than three minutes remaining.

“As we sometimes say, ‘That was a ugly baby, but it’s our baby,’” Wolfpack coach Wes Moore said. “We’re happy to get out of here with a win.”

Jones scored 25 points and Elissa Cunane had 23 points with 15 rebounds as the Wolfpack (6-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored 25 of the game’s last 29 points to remain unbeaten. Jones had 11 points — including 9 in a row as the Wolfpack cut a double-digit deficit to 1 point — and Cunane had eight rebounds in the fourth quarter.

“This league is tough … our team needs to know that. Hopefully we can learn from that,” Moore said. “To get out of here with a win and still be able to learn from it will be a good thing.”

Makayla Dickens scored 20 points, and Cam Swartz and Marnelle Garraud had 15 apiece for BC (4-2, 0-2 ACC). The Eagles made just two baskets in the fourth quarter while committing six turnovers.

Boston College led for all but the first basket and took its biggest lead, 65-49, early in the fourth quarter before the Wolfpack ran off 8 straight points. After a layup by Taylor Soule with 4:44 left, N.C. State scored the next 15 points, taking the lead with 1:25 to play on a pair of free throws by Jakia Brown-Turner.

BC led, 67-61, with three minutes left when Wolfpack guard Raina Perez knocked away a pass intended for Swartz in front of the Eagles bench, knocking her down in the process. BC coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee argued for a foul while the play went the other way.

Under the other basket, Jones drove for a layup that was initially waved off as a charging foul. After the referees discussed it, they decided Dickens’s feet were on the circle and it was a blocking foul.

Jones’s 3-pointer made it a 5-point possession and a 1-point game.