Bill Belichick isn’t wrong to stick with Cam Newton; your best players play, and you play to win

Cam Newton is regressing significantly in the passing game, the Patriots clearly need an upgrade this offseason, so what would it hurt to give Stid the Kid a three-game audition to see what he could do?

Now that the Patriots have slipped to 6-7 on the season, and their playoff chances are on life support, many observers — including yours truly — would like to see Jarrett Stidham get his chance at starting quarterback.

Coach Bill Belichick (left) is sticking with quarterback Cam Newton because it gives the Patriots the best chance to win.

Stidham’s bosses don’t see it that way, though.

“Cam’s our quarterback,” Bill Belichick said after Thursday’s 24-3 loss to the Rams. The next day, when asked if he could change his mind, Belichick responded tersely, “I’ve answered that question for the last time.”

And though Newton has proven he’s not the long-term answer, and though I’d like to see what Stidham can do, I am increasingly appreciating Belichick’s decision to stick with Newton.

It was 18 years ago that Herm Edwards sermonized with one of the most famous and succinct lines in sports history:

“You play … to win … the game.”

Belichick is paid for one main responsibility: To line up every Sunday, and win.

The Patriots are no charity case. Stidham, a fourth-round pick in 2019, is not a priority. He does not deserve a chance as the starter, and has no right to be developed, unless he earns it.

If Stidham grasps the opportunity, like a young Tom Brady did 20 years ago, then so be it — in fact, all the better. That Stidham remains seated on the bench speaks volumes to where he stands with the team.

“Jarrett’s worked hard, he’s tried to take advantage of his opportunities,” Belichick said. “That’s not really the point.”

The point is that the best players play. You play each Sunday to win. End of story.

“Sometimes there’s situations in a game where you can put somebody in, but we’re trying to win the game,” Belichick said Friday. “The point is to try to win. I mean, that’s what’s important to us.”

Though Newton has been awful, Belichick and the Patriots coaches know far more about the quarterback competition than we do on the outside. They are at practice every day. They participate in meetings with the quarterbacks and know what kind of work each player is putting in on his own.

If Newton can barely crack 100 passing yards in a game but Belichick still won’t go to Stidham, what does that tell us? The Patriots apparently don’t just think Newton is better than Stidham, but significantly so. They don’t even give Stidham practice reps with the starting offense.

“He has a good amount of reps in particular against our defense every week, in regards to running the scout team,” quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch said. “There’s not a lot of plays in a practice where the No. 2 quarterback gets to work on our offense.”

It’s tempting to say that Stidham can’t possibly do worse than Newton, but we don’t know if Stidham is even a credible NFL quarterback. Newton at least isn’t turning over the ball much, with just three interceptions in his last seven games. With Stidham, who has four interceptions in 37 career pass attempts, it could get real ugly, real quick.

“[Newton] has certainly been the best option for us all year long since he earned the opportunity in training camp,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Friday.

One counter-argument would be that the Patriots are better off as an organization seeing what they have in Stidham and playing for draft position. It’s pretty clear Stidham is not ready to be the Patriots’ starter in 2021. Even if he played well in a three-game audition, the Patriots shouldn’t, and wouldn’t, hand him the starting job next year.

And playing for draft positioning is hogwash. The Patriots likely will finish between 7-9 and 9-7, because they still have the Jets on the schedule. If the Patriots were to play for draft positioning, we’re talking about a difference between possibly the 12th pick and the 17th. Neither pick is a slam dunk, and neither would get the Patriots coveted quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

If the argument is that the Patriots could get a better player at 12 than 17, I could argue back that the Patriots would get a cheaper player at 17 than 12, and could use the extra money to bolster the roster elsewhere. There’s also no telling how the first-round quarterback market after Lawrence will unfold five months from now.

Forget draft positioning. You play your best players, and you play to win — every Sunday, no matter what. Especially since the Patriots aren’t eliminated yet.

Not only is it the right thing to do, but it sends a great message to the locker room as Belichick attempts to rebuild the Patriots into a consistent Super Bowl contender again. There are no free rides here. Everything must be earned.

The other counter-argument to “Belichick knows best” is that he’s only playing Newton to satisfy his ego. This theory is Belichick is sticking with Newton because the coach wants to maximize his win total in his race against Tom Brady and go after Don Shula’s wins record, no matter if it’s better for the organization to give Stidham some work. It certainly wouldn’t reflect well on Belichick if he went 6-10 in his first year without Brady.

It’s not out of the question that Belichick has Brady in the back of his mind. But so what? Belichick’s ego is aligned with the Patriots’ goal of winning the most games. Stidham is no blue-chip prospect, and Belichick isn’t hurting the organization by sticking with Newton for the rest of the season (assuming he does).

Even if this all were about Belichick’s ego, what does it say that he’s still not playing Stidham? If Belichick thought Stidham would get him to 8-8, he would play him.

If Belichick doesn’t see much point in getting Stidham an opportunity, it’s hard to argue.

Plenty of us want to see what Stidham can do. But that’s not Belichick’s top responsibility. It’s to win on Sunday and get the Patriots to 7-7.

“We’ll take it one game at a time, get ready for our next game, and that’s what we do every week,” Belichick said. “No reason to do it any differently.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.