Buccaneers live updates: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay vie for playoff position with Vikings

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have lost their last two games and they face a surging Vikings team that’s 5-1 in their last six games. There’s a lot at stake in this matchup regarding the NFC playoff picture, and depending on the result this game, and of the Cardinals-Giants game, the Buccaneers could find themselves trying to get back in the Top 7 with just three games remaining after this Week 14 contest.

Entering Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at Raymond James Stadium, the Bucs (7-5) are the No. 6 seed in the NFC -- dropping there after last week’s 27-24 loss to the Rams -- and the Vikings (6-6) are the No. 7 seed, getting back into the picture following a 27-24 OT win over the Jaguars last week. If the Buccaneers win, they hold the No. 6 seed and can’t move up any higher (yet). If they lose and the Giants beat the Cardinals, Minnesota and Tampa Bay will swap positions. However, if both the Vikings and Cardinals win, the Vikings move up to the No. 6 seed and Arizona slides into No. 7.