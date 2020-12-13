Cardinals crush the Giants to make clear they’re still in the NFC conversation

Mike Nugent came off the practice squad and added his first four field goals in more than a year, and Kenyan Drake scored on a 1-yard dive as Arizona won for only the second time in six games.

Kyler Murray added a touchdown pass as Arizona (7-6) snapped a three-game skid and ended a four-game winning streak that had moved the Giants (5-8) to the top of the NFC East.

Haason Reddick had a franchise-record five sacks and three forced fumbles as the Arizona Cardinals spoiled the return of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and moved back into an NFC playoff spot with a 26-7 victory Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Cardinals finished with eight sacks. Reddick broke the team mark of 4½ by Curtis Greer on Dec. 18, 1983, against the Eagles.

Murray went 24 of 35 for 244 yards and ran 13 times for 47. DeAndre Hopkins had nine catches for 136 yards.

While Murray was the catalyst of an offense that produced 390 total yards, the defense and special teams made major contributions. The Cardinals limited New York to 159 yards in making Jones’s return from a one-game absence with a hamstring injury miserable.

Jones finished 11 of 21 for 127 yards and two fumbles, including one lost on the opening series. He was sacked six times and was limping before leaving late for Colt McCoy.

Titans 31, Jaguars 10 — Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns about 25 miles from his hometown of Yulee, Fla., setting an NFL record with his fourth game of at least 200 yards and two scores, and Tennessee (9-4) dominated Jacksonville (1-12). Henry had 170 yards on 17 carries in the first 30 minutes, and the Titans scored 17 points in less than four minutes spanning the second and third quarters to bury the Jags, which benched quarterback Mike Glennon following his fourth turnover (plus a safety) in six quarters. Jacksonville turned to Gardner Minshew for the first time since Week 7, and he immediately led the hosts to their lone TD.

Cowboys 30, Bengals 7 — Andy Dalton tossed two touchdown passes for Dallas (4-9) and was good enough in his return to Cincinnati (2-10-1), which helped out its former face of the franchise by fumbling the ball away on its first three drives, resulting in 17 points. (Linebacker Aldon Smith returned the second, by running back Trayveon Williams, 78 yards for a touchdown.) Dalton was 16 for 23 for 185 yards, with an 11-yard, second-quarter touchdown to Amari Cooper and a 7-yarder to Tony Pollard with 2:00 left in the game. Cincinnati got within 10 at the end of the first half when Brandon Allen threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green, but no closer.

Bears 36, Texans 7 — Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes to outplay fellow 2017 first-round pick Deshaun Watson as Chicago (6-7) snapped a six-game losing streak with a home rout of Houston (4-9). David Montgomery matched Chicago’s longest run of the Super Bowl era with an 80-yard touchdown on Chicago’s first play from scrimmage, and the Bears sacked Watson seven times, including a safety by Khalil Mack. Mack also recovered a fumble by Duke Johnson in the first period and deflected a pass in the second as Chicago built a 30-7 halftime lead. Facing one of the NFL’s worst defenses, Trubisky completed 24 of 33 passes for 267 yards. His 126.7 rating in his third game since returning to the lineup with Nick Foles (hip and glute) injured was his best in his last 14 starts.

Broncos 32, Panthers 27 — Drew Lock threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, Diontae Spencer returned a punt 83 yards for his first career score, and Denver (5-8) held on in Charlotte, N.C., to beat Carolina (4-9), which has lost seven of eight. Lock connected on touchdown throws of 49 and 37 yards to rookie KJ Hamler, and also threw scoring strikes to Nick Vannett and Tim Patrick, while his defense sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times, including one by Dre’Mont Jones on Carolina’s final possession in which the Panthers turned the ball over on downs.