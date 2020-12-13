Cleveland baseball team reportedly set to change its name

Cleveland’s baseball team has decided to make a name change, one that could come as early as this week.

According to a report in the New York Times, the Cleveland Indians — who have been around for 105 years — will soon be no more, as the franchise will rebrand itself. The team has been gradually moving in this direction for some time, removing the Chief Wahoo caricature from its uniforms and caps after the 2018 season, and now appears poised to take the next step with a full name change.