Derrick Henry won’t be stopped, with his run reaching historic levels

“I love my teammates,” said Henry, who grew up in Yulee, Fla., about 25 miles away. “Appreciate them guys every day for what they do. The unselfishness that they have for me, it’s really a blessing to have the teammates and the team that I have. Coach Vrabel is just trying to look out for me, just so I didn’t take any extra shots. My body feels good, so it’s about my teammates.”

So Vrabel stuck with Henry, who delivered a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter to finish with 215 yards and two touchdowns in Tennessee’s 31-10 pasting of Jacksonville. It was Henry’s fourth game with at least 200 yards and two scores on the ground, breaking an NFL record he previously held with Hall of Famers Jim Brown , Barry Sanders , and LaDainian Tomlinson .

Derrick Henry never asked to stay in Sunday’s game in Jacksonville against the Jaguars. His Tennessee teammates made sure coach Mike Vrabel knew just how close the league’s leading rusher was to another 200-yard day.

Henry had 170 yards on 17 carries in the first 30 minutes, including a 36-yard touchdown run. It was his ninth consecutive road game topping the century mark, leaving him one shy of the NFL mark set by Sanders over the 1996 and 1997 seasons. His 1-yard plunge in the third put the Titans over 30 points for the fifth consecutive week.

Time to give Bailey the boot?

Minnesota’s Dan Bailey wasn’t the only kicker to struggle on Sunday. Sergio Castillo of the Jets hit his first field goal try, then missed three straight from around 40 yards on consecutive second-quarter drives. Will Lutz missed twice from long range in the New Orleans loss at Philadelphia, which survived Jake Elliott clanging a 22-yard field-goal try off the upright before halftime. Denver’s Brandon McManus missed a pair of extra points.

But Bailey, who nearly cost the Vikings a game against Jacksonville last week, might have kicked himself out of a job against Tampa Bay.

The 10th-year pro missed an extra point and three field goals that could have made a difference in Sunday’s 26-14 setback that hurt the Vikings in the crowded NFC playoff race. Bailey missed an extra point to the left after Minnesota scored a touchdown in the first quarter. He missed all three field goals he attempted, from 36, 54, and 46 yards, to the right.

“I don’t know, he kicked good during the week this week,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “So we’ll just have to make a decision and go with it. We can’t throw away 10 points and things like that. At this point in time you’re not really worried about feelings anymore.”

Bailey was 10 of 12 on field goals and had made all 26 of his extra point attempts before he missed two extra points and a potential winning field goal before delivering a winning kick to beat the Jaguars in overtime.

Zimmer said Bailey’s misses Sunday took a toll on a team that had won five of six to climb back into playoff contention after a 1-5 start.

“It let a little bit of air out,” Zimmer said. “You anticipate guys making those kicks. I am really disappointed. I have a lot of faith and confidence in him, but the last two weeks haven’t been good. I love the kid … but I don’t know.”

Several teammates came to Bailey’s defense.

“We win as a team, we lose as a team. This league will test you no matter what position you play,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “It was one day. Not one season or a career. You don’t ever want to make a bigger deal out of one day than it needs to be.”

Alex Smith departs for Washington

⋅ Washington beat San Francisco without scoring an offensive touchdown, winning on the road in that fashion for the first time since 1992. The offense was limited after quarterback Alex Smith missed the second half due to problems with his surgically repaired right leg. Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, replaced Smith, who was 8 for 19 for 57 yards and an interception in the first half. The 23-year-old Haskins, the team’s starter at the beginning of the season but benched after four games, completing 7 of 12 passes for 51 yards.

⋅ Seattle’s Jamal Adams was credited with a sack after forcing the Jets’ Sam Darnold to run out of bounds for a loss in the second quarter, giving the Seahawks safety 8½, the record for most sacks by a defensive back in a single season. The previous record was held by Adrian Wilson, who had eight for Arizona in 2005. Sacks became an official stat in 1982.

⋅ Gardner Minshew was back on the field for the first time in nearly two months, entering to loud applause and throwing for 178 yards and a touchdown after Jacksonville benched Mike Glennon late in its 12th straight loss, this one to Tennessee. Minshew missed several weeks with a right thumb injury, but remained on the bench even after being deemed fully healthy until Glennon was sat following his fourth turnover (plus a safety) in six quarters. Doug Marrone, likely coaching his final games with the Jaguars, held off announcing a starter going forward until he spoke to both players.

⋅ Chicago’s Allen Robinson caught nine passes for 123 yards in his team’s rout of Houston, matching a season high and giving him 1,027 yards for the season. It’s the second straight year he has reached 1,000 yards.

⋅ Minnesota tight end Kyle Rudolph was inactive with a foot injury, ending a streak of appearing in 93 consecutive regular-season games which began in 2014.

⋅ Veteran Arizona receiver Larry Fitzgerald was back after missing two games with COVID-19. He had two catches in the win at the Giants to extend his streak of consecutive games with a catch to 254.