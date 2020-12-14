Caught up on the year’s best TV? Check these out

The year 2020 isn’t over yet, much as we may want it to be. There are still a few weeks left to go, some of which will find me on vacation, staycating of course. After this week, but before the start of 2021, TV will feature a few releases — in case you’re already caught up on the best TV shows and movies of the year and looking for more.

On Dec. 22, PBS is going to air Frederick Wiseman’s Boston-set documentary “City Hall.” It’s on GBH 2 at 8 p.m.

On Dec. 25, Shonda Rhimes is delivering a Christmas gift of sorts. The first series in her Netflix deal is “Bridgerton,” based on Julia Quinn’s novels. It’s “Gossip Girl” set in the early 1800s, with Julie Andrews lending her voice as the mysterious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown.