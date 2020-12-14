This week’s TV: Last gasps of 2020, another Stephen King series, and the dogs of the year

The year 2020 isn’t over yet, much as we may want it to be. There are still a few weeks left to go, some of which will find me on vacation, staycating of course. After this week (whose listings are below), but before the start of 2021, TV will feature a few releases — in case you’re already caught up on the best TV shows and movies of the year and looking for more.

On Dec. 22, PBS is going to air Frederick Wiseman’s Boston-set documentary “ City Hall. ” It’s on GBH 2 at 8 p.m.

On Dec. 25, Shonda Rhimes is delivering a Christmas gift of sorts. The first series in her Netflix deal is “ Bridgerton, ” based on Julia Quinn’s novels. It’s “Gossip Girl” set in the early 1800s, with Julie Andrews lending her voice as the mysterious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown.

On Dec. 30, the final 10 episodes of “ Vikings ” will land on Amazon, finishing up the epic saga that began with the story of Ragnar Lothbrook. Don’t worry if you don’t have Amazon; it will eventually air weekly, as it generally has, on History.

On Dec. 31, Netflix is releasing the final eight episodes of “ Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ,” starring Kiernan Shipka as the titular half-witch, half-human.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. If you get CBS All Access, you can watch the premiere of the latest Stephen King adaptation on Thursday. “The Stand,” based on the 1978 novel, is a nine-episode limited series about a world decimated by a plague — so scary and timely. The cast features Alexander Skarsgard, Amber Heard, Daniel Sunjata, Greg Kinnear, Heather Graham, James Marsden, and Whoopi Goldberg as a 108-year-old survivor. By the way, King has written a new ending for the story for this adaptation.

2. Everyone’s getting a dog, it seems, to help with pandemic loneliness, boredom, and depression. Which is wonderful in many ways — getting my first dog in 2004 certainly changed my life for the much better — but also a little scary. Once we get back to fully functioning lives and offices and restaurants, will those dogs be facing neglect? Will too many of them wind up back in the rescue system? I hope not. But I’m glad TV is going to remind us that dogs deserve to be treated with respect because they are noble creatures. “Dogs of the Year,” on Thursday at 8 p.m. on the CW, celebrates 10 dogs who’ve been especially helpful and inspiring. Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner host.

3. This benefit concert, called “Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music To Make Change,” will move among three venues, in Nashville, New York, and Los Angeles. The goal: to raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund and WhyHunger. The special, on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on CBS, will be hosted by Kevin Bacon and Eve, and it will include music from Sara Bareilles, Sheryl Crow, Jon Batiste, Bon Jovi, The Highwomen, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Ziggy Marley, and more.

Kristen Wiig (right), shown in a 2012 skit on "Saturday Night Live" with Lindsay Lohan, returns to the show to host this week. Dana Edelson/NBC

4. Another new episode of “Saturday Night Live” arrives this week, the last of the year. Kristen Wiig, one of my favorites, is hosting the show for the fourth time since she left the cast in 2012, with musical guest Dua Lipa.

5. “Tiny Pretty Things,” a 10-episode adaptation of the YA novel by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, follows three dancers attending an elite ballet academy. Sabotage, self-sabotage, and other strains emerge as they fight to realize their dreams. The cast includes Lauren Holly, Kylie Jefferson, Casimere Jollette, and Daniela Norman.

6. On Sunday at 8:30 p.m., Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be there for you (on CBS). In “Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event,” the pair will perform live requests from their home recording studio.

CHANNEL SURFING

“The Ripper” Investigators and witnesses recall the Yorkshire murders in the late 1970s. Netflix, Wednesday

“The Art of Political Murder” A documentary about the 1998 murder of Guatemalan human rights activist Bishop Juan Gerardi. HBO, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

“Song Exploder” Four new episodes, featuring Nine Inch Nails, Dua Lipa, The Killers, and Natalia Lafourcade. Netflix, Tuesday

Bryan Cranston (left) and Hunter Doohan in the Showtime limited series "Your Honor." Skip Bolen/Skip Bolen/SHOWTIME

RECENTLY REVIEWED

Top 10 2020 My list of favorites.

“Your Honor” Bryan Cranston’s uneven return to TV as a judge covering up his son’s guilt in a hit-and-run fatality. Showtime

“My Psychedelic Love Story” Errol Morris’s documentary follows Joanna Harcourt-Smith’s five-year affair with Timothy Leary during his exile. Showtime

“The Flight Attendant” The thriller starring Kaley Cuoco takes you for a ride that doesn’t always track but almost always entertains. HBO Max

“Black Narcissus” A three-part miniseries about nuns in the Himalayas, based on the novel by Rumer Godden. FX and Hulu

“Between the World and Me” A star-studded, poetic adaptation of the bestseller by Ta-Nehisi Coates. HBO

“The Crown” An eventful and poignant fourth season tracks the punishing Thatcher era and the courtship and marriage of Charles and Diana. Netflix













































