Widespread outage hits Gmail, YouTube, other Google services

“We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users,” Google initially said just after 7 a.m. on its Workspace Status Dashboard , which also showed network outages for a host of other Google services, including YouTube, Google Drive, Google Classroom, Nest and Google Home services, as well as gaming platform Stadia, Google Maps, Google Hangouts, and the Google Play Store on Android mobile phones. Even the popular mobile game Pokémon Go reportedly had problems.

It’s not just you — a widespread outage of Gmail and other Google services, such as YouTube, was reported early Monday morning, but nearly an hour later the company said services were being restored “for the vast majority of affected users.”

The outage came early Monday morning as the country was preparing for the start of another work week. Likewise, students across the United States using Google Classroom, Google Meet, or Google Hangouts for remote learning purposes during the COVID-19 pandemic also had trouble connecting to the services.

A host of Google services were affected by the outage Monday morning. Google (Custom credit)

The website Downdetector measured a significant spike in users reporting problems connecting to Gmail, as well as a host of other Google services. The site monitors the network status of various other websites and Internet services by combing social media and other sources.

Some of the Google sites flagged by downdetector.com Monday morning. Downdetector.com (Custom credit)

By 7:52 a.m., Google said the network issues had been fixed and services were being restored to most users. “Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”

Many locked-out users took to social media during the outage to vent their frustration, some in a more tongue-in-cheek manner than others.













