PTC to acquire California company

PTC, the Boston-based design and engineering software firm, has reached a deal to acquire Arena Solutions for $715 million, making it the largest acquisition in PTC’s history. Arena specializes in what’s known as product lifecycle management software, which helps users manage a product’s evolution from design and manufacturing to servicing and disposal. Arena is primarily a software-as-a-service company, meaning its revenue comes from subscriptions sold to clients. Foster City, Calif.-based Arena has about 160 employees and about $50 million in annual revenue, making it much smaller than PTC, with its 6,200-person workforce. Before this deal, PTC’s largest acquisition was its $470 million purchase about one year ago of design software firm OnShape. — JON CHESTO

ATHLETIC GEAR

Adidas to decide by March whether it will sell Reebok

Adidas has begun a review of whether to sell its Boston-based Reebok brand, part of the development of the German sports company’s new five-year strategy. Adidas will announce a decision on March 10, when it presents its new plan, the company said Monday. The company acquired Reebok for $3.8 billion in 2006 and in recent years returned the division to profitability and growth. Bloomberg reported that Adidas was exploring a sale and might start a strategic review in October, citing a person familiar with the matter. Private-equity firms Permira and Triton have looked at acquiring Reebok, though any plans are at an exploratory stage and may not ripen into an offer, the Financial Times reported last month. German publication Manager Magazin reported in October that interested parties include VF Corp., which owns the Timberland and North Face brands, as well as China’s Anta International Group Holdings. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

UAW to be monitored for six years

An independent monitor will help root out corruption in the United Auto Workers union’ and members will decide if they will vote directly on the union’s leadership under a reform agreement with the US Attorney’s office. The deal was announced Monday in the wake of a wide-ranging federal probe into corruption. It holds off a possible federal takeover of the 400,000-member union. The monitor will stay in place for six years. The union has been in the throes of the scandal for over five years as the government probed bribery and embezzlement in its upper ranks. The investigation has led to 11 convictions, including two former UAW presidents. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RESTAURANTS

By Chloe files for bankruptcy

By Chloe, the fast-casual chain known for its vegan burgers and salads, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy early Monday in Delaware. The New York-based chain was founded in 2015 by celebrity chef Chloe Coscarelli and Samantha Wasser with a single location in the West Village. The restaurant opened as vegan eating was transitioning from a health-food niche to the culinary mainstream and drew lines out the door. Locations have since opened in other New York neighborhoods as well as cities including Boston, Los Angeles, and London, though some including the original West Village location are temporarily closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Burger King India soars in first day of trading

Burger King India surged 131 percent on its first day of trading, the latest successful debut after a spurt of technology company listings. The operator of Burger King-branded restaurants in India saw demand nearly 157 times more than the number of shares in its initial public offering earlier this month. With restaurants open for business post-lockdown and vaccines on the way, investors are betting that Indians will soon be thronging fast food chains. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

Amazon unveils ‘robo-taxi’

An autonomous vehicle company acquired this year by Amazon has unveiled a four-person “robo-taxi,’' a compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments. The carriage-style interior of the vehicle produced by Zoox Inc. has two benches that face each other. There is no steering wheel. It measures just under 12 feet long, about a foot shorter than a standard Mini Cooper. It is among the first vehicles with bidirectional capabilities and four-wheel steering, allowing for better maneuverability. It has a top speed of 75 miles per hour. The vehicle is being tested in the company’s base of Foster City, Calif., as well as Las Vegas and San Francisco, Zoox said Monday. Zoox was founded in 2014 and acquired by Amazon in June. It operates as an independent subsidiary at Amazon. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

GameStop employees across the country were caught by surprise on Saturday when the video-game chain suddenly announced new shipments of the highly coveted PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, sending customers flocking to stores. Workers speaking to Bloomberg and posting on social media said they had received little notice for the restock and that the crowds were both chaotic and a risk to their health. The latest generation devices from Sony and Microsoft have been in short supply since their release last month, leaving gamers everywhere eager for the latest restock. On Saturday afternoon, GameStop told customers that new inventory was arriving, but that it would only be available to pre-order in stores, not online, where scalpers have dominated digital queues. However, employees found out less than an hour before the public, according to GameStop staffers, which left them unprepared for the rush of customers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STARTUPS

Ousted Boeing CEO joins electric-tractor company

Former Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg is joining Monarch Tractor, a Silicon Valley startup that’s angling to be the Tesla Inc. of the agriculture world with an all-electric tractor that is “driver optional.” While Monarch isn’t a household name, it combines longstanding interests for Muilenburg, an engineer by training who grew up on an Iowa farm and served on Caterpillar Inc.’s board for nine years. He is an investor and adviser as the Livermore, Calif.-based company prepares to deliver the first of its $50,000 tractors late next year. The former Boeing chief has largely flown under the radar since being ousted a year ago after fumbling the planemaker’s response to two deadly 737 Max accidents and their aftermath. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Bed Bath & Beyond to sell Cost Plus World Market

Bed Bath & Beyond, the home-goods retailer, has agreed to sell Cost Plus World Market, bringing in fresh capital as the company works to rejuvenate its business. The company is selling the chain to Kingswood Capital Management, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, according to a statement Monday. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Bed Bath & Beyond also approved a new $150 million accelerated share repurchase program. Bloomberg News reported in June that it might also sell its Christmas Tree Shops chain. — BLOOMBERG NEWS