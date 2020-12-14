Robert Coughlin, head of MassBio trade group, stepping down after 13 years

Robert Coughlin, the president and chief executive of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, will step down from his role in early 2021 after more than 13 years leading the industry trade group.

Coughlin announced the news Monday morning in an announcement on the MassBio website.

“This decision was extremely difficult,” he wrote. “But I made it knowing that MassBio is well-positioned to succeed in the coming years, and that the organization will attract an amazing selection of candidates from diverse backgrounds and experiences to lead it into the future.”