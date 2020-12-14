Robert Coughlin, head of MassBio trade group, stepping down after 13 years

Robert Coughlin, the president and chief executive of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, will step down from his role in early 2021 after more than 13 years leading the industry trade group.
Coughlin announced the news Monday morning in an announcement on the MassBio website.
“This decision was extremely difficult,” he wrote. “But I made it knowing that MassBio is well-positioned to succeed in the coming years, and that the organization will attract an amazing selection of candidates from diverse backgrounds and experiences to lead it into the future.”
MassBio was founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit organization focused on advancing the state’s life sciences industry.
Since Coughlin took the reins as chief executive in 2007, he said MassBio has expanded its member-base from about 400 companies to over 1,400. Those companies have contributed to a 94 percent increase in industry employment over the last 15 years, or about 38,000 new jobs, he said.
Coughlin added that 18 of the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies have a physical presence in the state. Both Moderna and Pfizer, the front-runners in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, have a presence in Massachusetts. Moderna is based in Cambridge and Pfizer has a manufacturing plant in Andover.
A board-level search committee at MassBio will work with an executive search firm to conduct a nationwide search for a new chief executive.
