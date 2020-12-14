I need to stop dating friends

Recently I broke it off with someone after four years because I felt that this person (even through I love him to death) would never grow up. He was fun and full of life, but he was more concerned about his next vacation than paying bills or taking the next step. At times it felt like he lived in a fantasy world where someone would take care of him for the rest of his life, rather than being able to take care of himself and his commitments. I’m very independent and don’t rely on others much.

Advertisement

How do I get out of this rut of dating only friends? I want to meet someone who can deal with my quirk of wanting an adult who can take care of himself.

SEEKING AN ADULT





A. Huh. This is not a problem I hear much.

I hear from a lot of people who wish their partners had different priorities. That part is familiar.

But the friend thing is unique, after a certain age, at least. Most people tell me they wish they could have relationships with friends. They’ve run out of eligible friends with whom they have chemistry. They’re stick of having to start from scratch with strangers.

But the good news for you is that strangers are everywhere. They’re on apps, of which there are many. You won’t know these people at all, but they tend to list their priorities, hobbies, etc. They mention their jobs. Sometimes they show pictures of themselves on mountains. The difficult part is figuring out whether they’re what you want (and whether they like you) when you’re starting from nothing. But you won’t be distracted by a shared history. That might make it easier to figure out someone’s strongest character traits.

Advertisement

Getting to know someone new does take a lot of work, though, so you’ll have to be ready to listen and invest. Right now, that might mean FaceTime calls. Please understand that you might feel a lack of connection with everyone at first — because they’re not your friends. You’ll have to be patient. Prepare yourself.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

As I get older, I would be ecstatic to take care of and be responsible for someone if they were someone I loved to death who was fun and full of life. Sounds like a fair exchange.

ALLUSERNAMESARETAKEN





Sounds to me like you’re a bit lazy, just falling back on people you already know. Meeting strangers is easy. Meeting the right strangers is hard. Do the work.

SEENITTOO





I don’t know that you’ve identified the problem correctly. Just because you’ve only dated brunettes, doesn’t mean brown hair is the problem. Look at the choices you’re making. You spent four years with this happy-go-lucky guy, when that wasn’t a good fit for you. If you want serious adults, that’s whom you should date. Stop settling for who’s nearby.

WIZEN





In March, just before the pandemic, I was ready to date after a breakup at New Year’s and I thought about how to meet people outside of or at least adjacent to my friend group. One strategy was to talk to friends about being introduced to their friends who aren’t in the circle of regulars. Or talk to that person at music or skiing you’ve seen but don’t know. You can always try online dating. I suggest stepping out of your friend group to do new or old activities with other people, such as hiking or skiing.

Advertisement

HIKERSKIERGIRL





My advice? Ask Santa for a large piece of framed reflective glass this year. You know, a mirror. Then make some New Year’s resolutions that involve you being more accepting of guys you date. Everyone has their own quirks, their own way of moving through life. You need to learn to work alongside a partner, not demand they fit your mold. And that has zero to do with whether they were previously your friend or a stranger.

LUPELOVE

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.



