Boston Medical Center receives 1,950 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

BMC received the initial shipment shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. The hospital plans to start vaccinating front-line doctors, nurses, and support personnel who sanitize hospital rooms and handle patient transport tasks on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

Other Boston-area hospitals and health organizations contacted by the Globe said they expect to receive their initial doses of vaccines starting Tuesday, although they stressed that could change depending on changes in shipment protocols.

Boston Medical Center accepted 1,950 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning, marking the arrival of the life-saving medicine in Massachusetts.

BMC expects to vaccinate 2,000 staffers by Saturday, David Twitchell, the Boston Medical Center Health System chief pharmacy officer, told the Globe on Sunday. The national and international efforts to vaccinate hundreds of millions is a complex task some have likened to D-Day during World War II.

“This is going to be the largest vaccination effort in history,” Twitchell said. “I think the D-Day analogy is right: We’re going to go from defense to offense here.”

A significant portion of the state’s initial allocation of 59,475 vaccine doses, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, is being shipped directly to several area hospitals and health care systems.

Tufts Medical Center, which originally expected a shipment Monday, now says officials have been told to expect it to arrive Tuesday.

Mass General Brigham also is anticipating the arrival of the first shipment of vaccine on Tuesday. “We are receiving shipments of vaccine as a system and will distribute among our 12 hospitals,” said spokesman Rich Copp.

