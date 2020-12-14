Boston police investigate slaying of man in Hyde Park

No arrests have been made.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said the victim was in his early 20s and was shot around 7:34 p.m. Sunday. He was found in the area of 25 Hillis Road suffering from a gunshot wound, Boyle said, and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A man who was shot Sunday evening in Hyde Park has died, Boston police said Monday.

Police on Sunday had said the shooting occurred around the corner from Hillis Road, in the area of 10 Ellis St.

The killing was the 56th homicide in Boston this year, compared to 35 at the same time in 2019 and 46 at this point in 2018, Boyle said.

Anyone with information on Sunday’s fatal shooting can call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or the police department’s anonymous tip line at 800-494-TIPS. Members of the public can also text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.