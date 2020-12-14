Boston Teachers Union votes no confidence in superintendent

“We will proudly be there for our high-needs students when they arrive at schools in the morning, but it is very disheartening that the superintendent has refused to officially ensure equitable and uniform safety provisions and instructional practices at the additional schools slated for reopening on Monday,” said Boston Teachers Union President Jessica Tang in a statement. “Our educators, as always, are doing their part to ensure our students have what they need for safety and for quality instruction, whether learning in-person or remotely. We are simply asking that the superintendent do her part, as well.”

The union says school officials have refused to provide educators and students at the 28 schools opening on Monday the same level of protection from the coronavirus as educators and students at four other schools that previously opened. Despite the vote, educators will report to work on Monday.

The Boston Teachers Union took a vote of no confidence Sunday night in Superintendent Brenda Cassellius’ efforts to reopen school buildings, just hours before the city prepares to open more than two dozen additional schools.

The union says it is seeking for the 28 schools the same conditions that the school system agreed to in opening the four previous schools: safe ventilation and air quality standards; vents in bathrooms and working sinks with soap for handwashing; a scheduling process that takes into account the pre-existing medical conditions of educators and their families; PPE for educators, nurses and staff working with students who cannot socially distance or wear masks; and access to COVID-19 testing. The union said the school system is arbitrarily choosing which measures to enact.

“The school district should not be arbitrarily picking and choosing higher standards for some schools over others – it is not just and it is not safe – and the hesitancy to confirm these standards in an agreement with educators sends the wrong signals, even if unintentionally, to the entire community,” Tang said. “Why does the superintendent think it is okay to ask certain school communities to settle for lower standards than others? It doesn’t add up and it is a matter that could have been easily resolved over recent weeks without members feeling forced to take action from the floor in the form of an overwhelming vote of no confidence in the superintendent.”

The Boston Public Schools has touted its efforts to get schools COVID-ready, touting such steps as installing freestanding air purifiers for every space that will be occupied; installing the highest available filter in all HVAC systems, providing medical grade personal protective equipment for staff; delivering an additional 1,000 disposable masks for students and 1,000 disposable masks for staff; testing and reporting on air quality and ventilation in school buildings; limiting the number of persons in a classroom and their interaction; and inviting staff to participate in free COVID-19 testing at or near their school.

BPS, in partnership with the Boston Public Health Commission, is also providing access to on-site COVID-19 testing for students in grades 9-12 who are learning in-person. The plan to open 28 additional schools was reviewed and approved by the Boston Public Health Commission.

“We know that many of our students require in-person services to support their learning, particularly those with complex needs that are difficult to address online,” said Cassellius in a statement on Sunday about reopening schools. “I am grateful to the entire BPS community and our city colleagues for all they’ve done to ensure a safe reopening. We look forward to welcoming our staff and students on Monday and remain committed to restoring in-person learning opportunities to additional students in the new year. I thank everyone for their patience and for their continued collaboration in ensuring our kids succeed.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.





