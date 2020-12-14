Families offer understanding and gratitude in Globe Santa letters

The parents who write to Globe Santa for help talk about the troubles their families have faced in this tough year.

For 65 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. In this time of heightened need, when 500 more families are seeking help this year, please consider giving by phone, mail or at globesanta.org.

But they also have an understanding of the troubling effects of the pandemic beyond themselves, a gratitude for any help they are getting and a laser focus on gaining some holiday joy for their children in a difficult year.

A mother from Brockton told Globe Santa how she had contracted COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized for several days due to cardiac problems. She has been unable to work and the bills are piling up. She is not sure how she will deal with holiday needs.

“This year has been a tough one, and I am writing to you in hopes of my two sons having a wonderful Christmas,” the mother said in her letter to the program.

She knows, however, that she is not alone in her troubles.

“I understand this ongoing pandemic has been challenging and insane for every family throughout the world,” she wrote.

A mother of three from a town west of Boston appreciates what her employer has done for her but still needs more help.

She wrote that she was working full time and was pregnant when the pandemic hit.

Schools for her two older children closed, and because she was pregnant she was unable to work on site for the nonprofit where she is a volunteer coordinator.

“My husband works full time as a cook, but I was our main earner,” she wrote. “In March, we lost two-thirds of our income. This has devastated our savings and left us without anything extra for the kids.”

Her employer has allowed her to return to work part time from home since she needs to help her children with remote learning and cannot afford daycare for her baby daughter.

“I am grateful that my employer has been flexible with me,” she said. “But as they are a small nonprofit I don’t get any extra financial benefits besides a paycheck.”

“Participation in Globe Santa would be a tremendous help for my family and help my children experience something normal in an otherwise abnormal year,” the mother said.

Finally, a mother from a city north of Boston wrote about the turmoil the pandemic caused for her family and was clear about what she wants from Globe Santa — a happy holiday for her children.

Her husband had to shut down his business for two months, she said. She lost her job due to COVID.

“Neither of us were eligible for unemployment,” she wrote.

Only one of her two children is back to in-person school so she still can’t work as the holidays are upon us.

“My children deserve everything we can give them,” the mother told Globe Santa. “They are happy kids and deserve to be spoiled.”

Globe Santa will come through for these families.

Since The Globe took over the program in 1956, Globe Santa has raised over $50 million and provided gifts to some 2.8 million children from 1.2 million families.

Last year, the program delivered gifts to 29,869 children ages 12 and under in 16,806 families. For the 32nd year in a row, the program raised over $1 million from thousands of donors.

But in this pandemic year, the need is greater

