How CIC Health is expanding access to COVID-19 testing in R.I.

This week’s Ocean State Innovators conversation is with Tim Rowe, founder and CEO of CIC Health, which has just opened a COVID-19 testing site at 225 Dyer St. in Providence, the building where Globe Rhode Island’s office is located.

Rowe: CIC Health was launched in August to help solve one of the greatest challenges of the pandemic: making routine and individual testing accessible, fast, and easy. Since then, we have become a leading provider of COVID-19 testing logistics to K-12 schools, universities, healthcare facilities, and individuals across New England, and we are quickly expanding to coordinate testing in other U.S. markets.

CIC Health is a subsidiary of the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC), a global provider of flexible office and coworking space. They are one of two anchor tenants at the Wexford Innovation Center in Providence.

The innovative testing solutions CIC Health provides today blossomed from the testing needs of CIC’s tenants in Providence and our five other U.S. sites. The testing site at 225 Dyer St. in Providence just had its grand opening on Dec. 8.

Q: How many COVID-19 tests has CIC Health administered?

Rowe: As of this month, CIC Health has enabled more than 450,000 tests at hospitals, private and public schools, elder-care facilities, private organizations, and at our public testing facilities. We work closely with state governments, as well. For example, we facilitate all testing for the state of Vermont and are in conversations with the states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and more.

In late October, we launched our first public testing site in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and since then we have opened a drive-through testing site in Newton, Massachusetts, and 18 testing sites throughout the state of Vermont, as well as our site in Providence.

There is ongoing concern around the country’s lack of testing capacity as individuals continue to wait many hours in line for a test — if they can even get approval to get one. And once a test is administered, results can take several days or longer.

We quickly learned that there is not a lack of testing capacity. Rather, there is a lack of the “connective tissue” between those who want to get tested and the labs able to process those tests. CIC Health serves as this critical connector by partnering with labs like the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and we have been able to facilitate testing for more than 175 organizations and thousands of individuals across New England.

Q: What kind of COVID-19 tests does CIC Health offer and how long does it take to get the results?

Rowe: We facilitate the COVID-19 PCR test, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refers to as the “gold standard.” It is self-administered with a simple nasal swab. Individuals who want to schedule an appointment and order a test can do so at www.cic-health.com.

Once confirmed, individuals will be in and out of our facility in less than 10 minutes, with no long wait times or lines. We partner with top-rated Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments-certified laboratories, including the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, to process the tests. Results are delivered in 24 hours, on average.

Q: How much do CIC Health’s COVID-19 tests cost and why would people choose CIC Health if the state is offering free tests?

Rowe: The cost of each test to the public is $80. CIC Health is making asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic testing available to the public without requiring their doctor’s order. Such testing can run between $150 and $190 at other sites. We are exploring options for making the test eligible for insurance reimbursement and for subsidizing the cost for those who cannot afford it.

We are fully in support of Governor Gina Raimondo’s efforts to increase free testing capacity across the state of Rhode Island and are encouraged that residents have multiple testing options to choose from.





Q: Does CIC Health have plans to expand further?

Rowe: Yes. As the United States battles the resurgence of COVID-19 and our nation’s hospitals become overburdened, routine testing is a critical step in controlling the spread of the virus when coupled with mask wearing and social distancing measures. We are currently expanding rapidly throughout New England and, in the coming months, throughout the country to serve the critical need for increased access to testing.

