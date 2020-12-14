fb-pixel
CORONAVIRUS

Lifespan receives 3,000 doses COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

By Dan McGowan Globe Staff,Updated December 14, 2020, 16 minutes ago
A sign thanking health care workers is set up outside Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I., on April 3, 2020. Time does not pause, not even for the coronavirus. Its petals unfold as always, only now we have the time — yes, the time — to notice what flourishes around us. (Alex Potter/The New York Times)
A sign thanking health care workers is set up outside Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I., on April 3, 2020. Time does not pause, not even for the coronavirus. Its petals unfold as always, only now we have the time — yes, the time — to notice what flourishes around us. (Alex Potter/The New York Times) Alex Potter/New York Times

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan is set to begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk frontline health care workers after receiving nearly 3,000 doses, the organization said Monday.

Rhode Island Hospital and Newport Hospital are the first two hospitals to receive the vaccine, and all hospitals will have 10,750 doses by the end of the week.

“Lifespan is grateful for this allocation of the first coronavirus vaccine to help protect high-risk health care workers who are needed to treat our patients,” Lifespan President and CEO Dr. Timothy J. Babineau said in a prepared statement. We are ready to quickly distribute the vaccine and after long months of battling this pandemic, we have powerful reasons for optimism that the end is in sight.”

Advertisement

Jane Bruno, a spokeswoman for Lifespan, said the vaccine shipment arrived by FedEx several hours ahead of schedule Monday morning. She said the first dose is expected to be administered around 1 p.m. at the Gerry House at Rhode Island Hospital.

Lifespan said it will provide the vaccine to providers and staff who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients or infectious fluids.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.