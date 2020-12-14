Lifespan receives 3,000 doses COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan is set to begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk frontline health care workers after receiving nearly 3,000 doses, the organization said Monday.

Rhode Island Hospital and Newport Hospital are the first two hospitals to receive the vaccine, and all hospitals will have 10,750 doses by the end of the week.

“Lifespan is grateful for this allocation of the first coronavirus vaccine to help protect high-risk health care workers who are needed to treat our patients,” Lifespan President and CEO Dr. Timothy J. Babineau said in a prepared statement. We are ready to quickly distribute the vaccine and after long months of battling this pandemic, we have powerful reasons for optimism that the end is in sight.”