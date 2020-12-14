fb-pixel

Marijuana found concealed in shampoo bottle at Logan Airport Friday

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated December 14, 2020, 1 hour ago
The black bags inside the shampoo bottle found Friday at Logan International Airport by TSA officials.TSA (Custom credit)

That won’t help with dandruff.

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a Logan International Airport passenger who tried to conceal marijuana in a shampoo bottle Friday afternoon, officials said Monday.

The two black bags of marijuana, concealed in a Head & Shoulders shampoo bottle, were found during a checked baggage screening, TSA New England tweeted Monday.

“TSA officers are trained to look for and detect threats including artfully concealed items,” the tweet read.

State Police responded and took possession of the bags, the TSA said.

State Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

