Marijuana found concealed in shampoo bottle at Logan Airport Friday

The two black bags of marijuana, concealed in a Head & Shoulders shampoo bottle, were found during a checked baggage screening, TSA New England tweeted Monday.

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a Logan International Airport passenger who tried to conceal marijuana in a shampoo bottle Friday afternoon, officials said Monday.

That won’t help with dandruff.

“TSA officers are trained to look for and detect threats including artfully concealed items,” the tweet read.

State Police responded and took possession of the bags, the TSA said.

State Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

