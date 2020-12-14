Mass. says no systems appear compromised following massive hack of US networks

Massachusetts state agencies are users of a software system that hackers used to break into the networks of US government agencies and private companies, state officials said Monday, but it did not appear that any of the state’s systems had been hacked.

On Monday, government agencies and private companies across the nation were working to secure their networks following the breach disclosed Sunday. Russia is reportedly responsible for the attack, though the extent of damage is not yet known.

The hacking campaign is apparently the same one that breached the network of cybersecurity firm FireEye, according to reports. In a blog post, FireEye said its investigation traced the attack to last spring when malware was slipped into a SolarWinds software update. SolarWinds, based in Austin, Texas, provides network software to hundreds of thousands of government agencies and private companies around the world.