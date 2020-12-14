Boston, Somerville, Brockton, and Newton mayors agree to roll back reopening in wake of rising COVID-19 rates

do we have a live quote from presser that we can l“Unfortunately, we are at the point where we need to take stronger action to control COVID-19 in Boston, and urgently, to ensure our health care workers have the capacity to care for everyone in need,” Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement. “We are hopeful that by reducing opportunities for transmission throughout the region, we will reduce the spread of this deadly virus and maintain our ability to keep critical services open.”

In the coming days, more cities and towns are expected to join the effort to return to Phase 2, Step 2 — a three-week pause that will begin in some communities as soon as Wednesday — reflecting how municipal leaders do not think the state is doing enough to control the spread of COVID-19.

Mayors in some of the region’s biggest cities — including Boston, Brockton, Somerville and Newton — have agreed to roll back their economies as infection rates rise rapidly in Massachusetts, a move that will close down gyms, museums, and movie theaters.

Walsh added during an afternoon briefing with reporters that city officials are seeking to “slow the spread now, so we can avoid more severe shutdowns later on.”

According to Walsh’s office, the businesses that’ll be required to close for at least three weeks include indoor fitness centers and health clubs; movie theaters; museums; aquariums; sightseeing and other organized tours; indoor historical spaces and sites; and arcades, among many other spots.

“I want to be clear, this is not about targeting specific sectors [of the economy] that cause the virus,” Walsh said. “This is an effort to reduce overall activity outside the home using mechanisms afforded by the state’s reopening plan.”

Indoor dining will be able to continue during the rollback, Walsh said, but bar seating will be restricted and the 90-minute time limit per party that was announced previously remains in effect.

“Restaurants will eventually be shut down if our numbers continue to go up,” he said. “The biggest thing we want to see with these rollbacks is that our numbers come down” and hospitalizations decrease.

Walsh added that safety around the holidays remains paramount; he and Governor Charlie Baker have repeatedly urged state residents to celebrate in-person with their immediate households only.

“I’m really concerned about the holiday travel,” Walsh said. “I’m really concerned about holiday parties. I’m concerned about house parties, concerned about seeing these numbers go up every day.”

Walsh was joined at the briefing by city Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez, who was asked which data points prompted officials to rollback to Phase 2, Step 2.

“We’ve been focused on these hospital metrics,” Martinez said. “Emergency room department visits, the capacity of our ICU beds, as well as the overall number of beds available. ... We’re seeing our overall medical beds be reduced.”

In addition, Martinez said, “right now we have over 300 COVID positive patients in the Boston hospitals. We haven’t been at that number since June.”

Last week, Baker announced a series of incremental steps to curb the surge of COVID-19 infections, issuing new restrictions on a range of business activities as part of an effort to “build ourselves a bridge to the vaccine,” but stopping short of more forceful mandates. That statewide rollback started on Sunday.

At the start of the pandemic, Walsh acted aggressively to curb the spread of the virus, nixing the South Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in March and becoming the first big-city mayor in the country to shut down construction sites over coronavirus safety concerns. Amid an economic reopening in recent months, Walsh has repeatedly said he did not want to have to shut down sectors of the economy again. On Monday, with Boston’s positivity rate topping 7 percent in recent days, Walsh’s office indicated a rollback was the right thing to do to mitigate COVID-19 rates.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 4,677 Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 279,574.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 41 to 11,098, the Department of Public Health reported.

The agency also said 70,651 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,707 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

In Boston, the caseload has topped 32,000, including 952 deaths.

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

