MBTA board to vote on less severe package of service cuts

These cuts would go into effect sooner than originally proposed, with most changes implemented between January and March, agency officials told reporters ahead of the Monday board meeting.

The package of service cuts will go before the agency’s board of directors for a vote Monday afternoon. It is less severe than a prior plan the agency presented in November , but would still mark a considerable reduction in public transportation starting early next year.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has unveiled a new proposal to reduce transit service while ridership remains low during the COVID-19 pandemic that will reduce subway frequencies and weekend commuter rail on several lines.

The T also said it has not finalized any plans for service levels during the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2021; service starting next summer will instead be sorted out during the agency’s budget process this upcoming winter and spring. That process could result in the T either adding back or further reducing service next year.

“We want to see what we learn over the next few months,” said general manager Steve Poftak, citing uncertainty about ridership trends, vaccine distribution, future work-from-home habits, and the prospect of federal stimulus aid to transit agencies. “I think we want to let all those items — I don’t know that they’re going to resolve themselves definitively, but we will have a lot more information in February and March than we do right now.”

The proposed cuts would:

⋅ Reduce subway service by 20 percent on the Green, Red, and Orange lines, while reducing it by up to 5 percent on the Blue Line, which has maintained a higher rate of ridership during the pandemic.

⋅ Close the commuter rail at 9 p.m., and eliminate weekend service on many lines. The following lines would still have limited weekend service: Worcester, Providence, Newburyport/Rockport, Fairmount, and Middleborough.

⋅ Maintain only a limited amount of Hingham/Hull ferry service, and close the Charlestown ferry.

⋅ Run fewer weekday trips on the commuter rail, and on most bus routes.

⋅ Close five commuter rail stations: Plymouth, Plimptonville, Prides Crossing, Silver Hill, and Hastings.

The MBTA walked back some aspects of its earlier proposal, which would have eliminated all weekend commuter rail and ferry service, and ended service on the bus and subway at midnight. The new plan also maintains a handful of bus routes that had previously been targeted for elimination, and will keep the Cedar Park commuter rail station and the last leg of the Green Line’s E branch open.

Throughout the process, the MBTA has said its goal is to maintain more service on parts of the system — especially the bus — that have had higher ridership throughout the pandemic and serve areas that rely more on transit, such as low-income neighborhoods, communities of color, and places with lower rates of car ownership.

But critics of the T’s plan have argued that the low-ridership services slated for the largest reductions still serve people in need.

“We are talking about people, not numbers,” Jarred Johnson, director of the advocacy group TransitMatters, said Monday. “Low ridership doesn’t equal low importance. There are folks in the medical field and other essential industries who depend on night and weekend service.”

US Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Stephen Lynch blasted the cuts at an event held by labor advocates Monday morning, arguing Congress was likely to provide money to help transit.

“I call on the MBTA to reject these unjust proposed cuts, and not allow this pandemic to dictate its long-term policy,” Pressley said.

The reason for the reductions is to save money, as ridership remains at about a quarter of its pre-pandemic levels. However, the agency has not yet determined what these cuts will save the agency once they go into place, because it is still unclear how they will be implemented.

For example, laying off drivers and train operators would likely save more money. Layoffs, however, would also make it more difficult to bring service back quickly as ridership rebounds.

Advocates and watchdog groups have noted that the MBTA already has a budget cushion to stave off cuts. But Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said the goal wasn’t simply to keep service running, but to better match service with ridership.

“The service adjustments have been made in order to ... take advantage of currently low, and in some cases declining, ridership levels, and thereby maximizing the amount of savings so the money can be reinvested in the MBTA when it is appropriate to do so,” she said.

The proposal will go before a board of directors that has expressed some interest in maintaining more service than the agency originally proposed; it is unclear how board members will respond to the updated plan. If the board votes in favor of the plan, the T would also be required to complete environmental and social equity approval processes before the changes are finalized.

