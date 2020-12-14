Meteors a sight to behold as Geminid shower shoots across the sky

The shower is named after the constellation Gemini, which occupies the portion of the sky where the meteors appear to originate, according to NASA . The Geminids actually come from 3200 Phaethon, which is either an asteroid or an extinct comet.

The Geminid meteor shower peaked Sunday night into Monday in what is recognized as the best annual meteor shower for skywatchers in New England.

Did you see it?

The shower is formed when earth travels through trails of dust left by 3200 Phaethon and the dust burns up in the earth’s atmosphere, NASA said.

The sight was captured by James Macon, 31, who takes pictures of the Geminid shower and others every year.

Advertisement

This year’s shower surprised even him, he said.

“This one was a really dense shower,” Macon said, who spent four hours taking pictures at Halibut Point State Park in Rockport. “It was pretty astounding and I haven’t seen one like this yet.”

A look at the Geminid meteor shower over Halibut Point State Park in Rockport. James Macon/@newenglandnightskies (Custom credit)

During the peak, those who saw the colorful sight could have expected to see about 60 meteors per hour, or about one per minute, according to NASA. The American Meteor Society said they received reports of 60 meteors per hour, which they classified as “a bit less than normal.”

“It’s still a bit too early to categorize this display as we expect to see many more reports arrive in the next few days,” said Robert Lunsford from the American Meteor Society.

And despite the chilly weather Sunday night into Monday, the sight caught the attention of many. Tina Radel, of Kennebunkport, Maine, was out taking pictures Sunday night of local Christmas lights when a shooting star caught her eye.

“I kept seeing them left and right and every direction,” Radel, 49, said.

After realizing it was a shower, Radel headed over to Cape Porpoise to continue taking shots, seeing meteors every minute or so.

Advertisement

“I consider myself lucky to be there at the right spot at the right time,” she said.

A meteor streaked over Kennebunkport, Maine, Sunday night. Tina Radel

Alyssa Labrie, 25, of Goshen, used to go to a nearby ballpark and sit on a picnic blanket with her family and watch meteor showers when she was growing up.

Sunday night she was able to recapture that same feeling through the skylight of her car in her hometown, where she has returned after living in New York City for two years.

“This gave a little hope during a global pandemic,” she said.

Grabbing her camera after seeing the first meteor, she was able to capture pictures of the moment, seeing two meteors per minute for a majority of the shower from her town nestled in the Berkshires.

“It was really like a completely expansive view of the Milky Way and it was beautiful to witness here,” she said.

The shower is set to continue until Thursday.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.