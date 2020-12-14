Operation Warp Speed: 20 million should get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in December, another 30 million in January

With 145 shipments of the first vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech arriving in every state Monday, a second vaccine from Moderna ready to come on line next week, and two other vaccines in late-stage clinical trials, “we feel confident we’ll have enough vaccine doses to immunize the US population,” Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui told reporters at an online press briefing Monday.

Federal health officials said Operation Warp Speed, which is coordinating the massive distribution effort, is on track to inoculate another 30 million people with their first doses in January.

Ramping up national distribution of the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine, US officials said Monday they expect 20 million Americans to be injected with the first dose by the end of December and 100 million to be fully immunized by the end of March.

Slaoui said federal officials are in active negotiations with Pfizer to expand their allotment of vaccine doses in the coming months.

Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said the national distribution network for the first vaccine — including thousands of workers from Pfizer and delivery companies Federal Express and United Parcel Service — was activated smoothly over the weekend in what he called “a very methodical, disciplined, overwatched” process.

Perna said officials are prepared to face obstacles ranging from bad weather to accidents to computer glitches but foresee “a constant flow of available vaccine” to hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other injection sites across the country in the coming weeks.

As for initial shipments, “There is not one part of the country that is not being touched from today through Wednesday,” he said.

Alex Azar, the US secretary of health and human services, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have sent $140 million to states to assist in their planning for the vaccine. He said federal officials are preparing an education campaign to convince Americans to be vaccinated in large enough numbers to achieve herd immunity so the coronavirus can no longer be spread.

“At 95 percent efficacy, this vaccine is extremely effective in protecting you from this virus,” Azar said.

Slaoui said Cambridge-based Moderna, which will seek Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization for the second COVID-19 vaccine later this week, should be releasing a booklet summarizing its research findings soon, suggesting the findings will be “remarkably aligned” with Pfizer.

If an advisory committee of outside experts recommends granting emergency use of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, the FDA could give it the green light by the end of the week and it could begin shipping next weekend, the federal officials said.

Slaoui said the distribution effort should accelerate when a new vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson comes on line early next year. That vaccine requires only one dose, unlike the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna formulations. He said J&J has enrolled 42,000 people in a late-stage clinical study and expects to release its findings in January. If approved for emergency use, the vaccine could be available by February, he said.

“Because it’s a one-shot vaccine, we think it could scale very quickly,” Slaoui said.

Another vaccine, developed by British drug maker AstraZeneca, is in late-stage trials and could be approved by February, he said.





