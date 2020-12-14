Photos: Boston reopens 28 more schools for high-needs students

Boston Public Schools reopened 28 more schools on Monday to serve about 1,700 more high-needs students for in-person learning.

Prior to Monday, only four schools had been open for in-person classes, serving about 200 high-needs students. Students who have been invited back for in-person learning include those with significant disabilities and English language learners whose formal education has been limited or interrupted, according to a spokesman for the district.

The reopenings came just hours after the Boston Teachers Union took a no confidence vote in Superintendent Brenda Cassellius’ handling of school reopening. Despite the vote, the educators planned to report to work on Monday. Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said last week he expects city officials to release a timeline in early 2021 for bringing more of Boston’s 51,000 enrolled students back for in-person learning.