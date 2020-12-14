Rhode Island’s GOP chairwoman acknowledges Biden as president-elect

But state GOP Chairwoman Sue Cienki told the Globe, “I think that people accept the fact that Biden is the president-elect. Certainly, any legal avenue that President Trump believes he can pursue, he can pursue, but I don’t think it will make a difference in the outcome.”

The Electoral College vote has drawn more attention than usual this year because President Donald J. Trump has refused to concede the election and continued to make baseless allegations of fraud.

PROVIDENCE — With Rhode Island’s four presidential electors set to cast their votes at noon Monday, Rhode Island’s Republican Party chairwoman acknowledged that Democrat Joe Biden is the president-elect.

Advertisement

Cienki emphasized that residents deserve to know that elections were fair and accurate. “If there are any instances where the process can be improved, I agree with that,” she said. “But going forward, it’s going to be President-elect Biden.”

Trump and his supporters have met with one legal setback after another in attempting to overturn the election results. On Friday, the US Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit that had asked the court to throw out the presidential election results in four battleground states captured by Biden.

Based on the results of the Nov. 3 general election, Biden is set to have 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. In Rhode Island, Biden received 59.4 percent of the vote, while Trump received 38.6 percent, according to the final Board of Elections results.

Rhode Island’s four presidential electors are Providence City Council President Sabina Matos, Central Falls Mayor James A. Diossa, Democratic national committeewoman Elizabeth Jane Beretta-Perik, and Democratic national committeeman Joseph R. Paolino Jr., a former Providence mayor. They were chosen by the Rhode Island Democratic Party, and are set to meet at noon Monday — the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College — to cast their votes for Biden. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

Advertisement

Paolino said he does not care what Trump says about the election results. “He’s been shot down by every court in the country. Even his three appointments to the Supreme Court voted against him,” he said. “Give him a tape recorder and he can talk to himself.”

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea are scheduled to host the Electoral College event in the House chamber at the State House. Raimondo plans to attend remotely since she has been self-quarantining since Saturday, when she learned that state Health Department director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of the pandemic, only Electoral College participants will be allowed in the room. But members of the media and the public will be able to watch the event on Capitol TV or via live-stream.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.