Teen arrested on gun charges; police dog named Oz found a loaded .40 caliber in Dorchester

Boston police on Sunday afternoon took a loaded handgun off the street in Dorchester and arrested a teenager on weapons charges, after getting a valuable assist from a police dog named Oz, officials said.
In a statement, police identified the suspect as Jamori Brown, 18, of Roxbury. It wasn’t known if he had retained counsel.
Police said officers were called to the area of 108 Southern Ave. in Dorchester around 12:37 p.m. Sunday for a person with a gun. Responding officers received a detailed description of Brown, who’d been seen hopping a fence while allegedly holding a firearm, according to the statement.
Advertisement
Authorities later found Brown sitting on the front porch of the residence and searched him, but no gun was recovered, the statement said.
That’s when cops called for assistance from the BPD Canine Unit, the statement said. Oz arrived on scene and began sniffing around.
“Oz was able to quickly locate a loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson M&P handgun equipped with a laser sight which had been discarded and hidden nearby,” the statement said. “The firearm was safely recovered and the suspect was placed in custody without incident.”
Brown was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, second and subsequent offense; and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.
He was slated for arraignment Monday in Dorchester Municipal Court.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.