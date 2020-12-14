Teen arrested on gun charges; police dog named Oz found a loaded .40 caliber in Dorchester

Boston police on Sunday afternoon took a loaded handgun off the street in Dorchester and arrested a teenager on weapons charges, after getting a valuable assist from a police dog named Oz, officials said.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Jamori Brown, 18, of Roxbury. It wasn’t known if he had retained counsel.

Police said officers were called to the area of 108 Southern Ave. in Dorchester around 12:37 p.m. Sunday for a person with a gun. Responding officers received a detailed description of Brown, who’d been seen hopping a fence while allegedly holding a firearm, according to the statement.