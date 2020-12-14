Sara Leland, Boston-trained dancer for the New York City Ballet, dies at 79

He soon invited Ms. Leland to join the New York City Ballet, where she became a principal dancer and a ballet master who taught and staged Balanchine’s ballets.

Sara Leland began studying dance while growing up in Greater Boston and landed her first important job in 1959 with the Joffrey Ballet in New York City. Back home for a visit the following year, she was attending a class conducted by her mentor, E. Virginia Williams, when she was spotted by Williams’s former teacher, renowned choreographer George Balanchine.

Sara Leland, dancing a role created for her in “Dances at a Gathering,” with Bart Cook. Ms. Leland, a principal dancer with New York City Ballet who was entrusted with staging George Balanchine’s ballets worldwide even during her performing career, went on to became a beloved ballet master with the company.

“I owe her my career,” Ms. Leland told the Globe after Williams, who founded the Boston Ballet, died in 1984. “Virginia would come down to New York and advise me on the nuances in roles I had with the City Ballet. It wasn’t enough to do steps for her; you had to have style. She taught me things Balanchine later reinforced.”

Ms. Leland was 79 when she died Nov. 28 in a hospital in Westwood, N.J., of congestive heart failure, her niece, Mary-Sue O’Donnell, told The New York Times.

Known to friends and colleagues by her birth name, Sally, Ms. Leland was given a principal role in “Les Biches,” a new ballet by Francisco Moncion, in 1960, her first year with the New York City Ballet.

Promoted to soloist three years later, she began to perform principal parts in a wide range of ballets including Balanchine’s “Agon” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”; Jerome Robbins’s “Interplay”; and Frederick Ashton’s “Illuminations.”

Balanchine created a role for her in the “Emeralds” section of his full-length “Jewels” (1967) and in the short-lived “PAMTGG” (1971), which was based on a commercial jingle for Pan American World Airways (“Pan Am Makes the Going Great”). Robbins created roles for her in “Dances at a Gathering” (1969) and “Goldberg Variations” (1971).

Her ability to rapidly absorb and remember choreographic sequences led Robbins to ask her to assist him at rehearsals, and they worked together closely during the creation of both those ballets.

Ms. Leland was promoted to principal dancer in 1972, just before City Ballet’s Stravinsky Festival, which opened with “Lost Sonata,” a pas de deux created by Balanchine for Ms. Leland and John Clifford. That same evening she performed the second movement with Edward Villella in the premiere of Balanchine’s “Symphony in Three Movements,” a ballet with which she would be associated throughout her career, and which she later taught to generations of City Ballet dancers.

“Sally was a quick learner, and Balanchine really struggled with ‘Symphony’ with regard to tempos, so he gave Sally a lot of steps to show the corps de ballet,” Barbara Horgan, Balanchine’s longtime assistant, told the Times.

Those steps stayed with Ms. Leland. “When I first staged ‘Symphony,’ I remember writing down the complicated counts from Sally, who had it all in her head,” Christine Redpath, a repertory director at City Ballet, told the Times. “I still remember her abandoned, quicksilver dancing in that work.”

Over the years she became a sort of living memory bank for the works of Balanchine and Robbins. “I was known for learning quickly,” Ms. Leland told the Globe in 1980.

Balanchine choreographed roles for Ms. Leland in “Union Jack” (1976) and “Vienna Waltzes” (1977), and her steely technique and versatility allowed her to perform in an exceptionally wide range of the company’s repertory, including abstract ballets like Balanchine’s “Serenade” and “Agon”; romantic, expressive pieces like “La Valse” and “Davidsbündlertänze”; and conventional story ballets like “The Nutcracker” (as Dewdrop and the Sugar Plum Fairy) and “Don Quixote” (as Dulcinea).

“She was fun to watch because you didn’t have to hold your breath,” Horgan said. “She was so strong that she could take risks — but they weren’t risks for her. Some dancers are the same in everything, but she wasn’t.”

Ms. Leland began to stage works by Balanchine and Robbins in the mid-1970s, while still performing. She traveled to Amsterdam, Havana, and Copenhagen to teach their ballets as well as working on them with companies in the United States, including the Joffrey Ballet, Dance Theater of Harlem and the Boston Ballet. She was appointed an assistant ballet master with the company before retiring from the stage.

“I try to watch Mr. B. as much as I can now. I want to take advantage of every minute,” Ms. Leland told the Globe in 1980, three years before he died. “It sounds ridiculous to say this, but I guess I’m still in awe of him, 20 years later.”

Born Sally Harrington on Aug. 2, 1941, in Melrose, she was the second child of Ruth Gibbons and Leland Harrington, who was known as Hago.

Her father played for the Boston Bruins and coached the Boston Olympics hockey team for about 13 years. At Williams’s suggestion, Ms. Leland used her father’s first name as part of her stage name, Sara Leland.

Her sister, Leeta, was born with spina bifida, and a doctor suggested she take up ballet as physical therapy. The family lived near Williams’s ballet school, and Ms. Leland was 5 when she accompanied her mother and sister there and began to study dance.

Ms. Leland’s talent was immediately apparent, and she trained intensively with Williams. Ruth Harrington, meanwhile, started handling the school’s administrative chores and became executive director of the Boston Ballet.

“It became their life,” O’Donnell, Ms. Leland’s only survivor, told the Times.

Robert Joffrey saw Ms. Leland perform with the company in 1959 and invited her to join the Joffrey Ballet. A class Ms. Leland took with Williams while home on vacation the next year led to the career-changing encounter with Balanchine.

“Balanchine adored Sally,” Richard Tanner, a former ballet master at City Ballet, told the Times. “She was such an unusual dancer, with such freedom of movement and lack of inhibition. She danced really big, and he loved that. He liked her personality, too, everything about her.”

Soon after Ms. Leland began taking on rehearsal duties, Balanchine asked her to coach the principal ballerina roles in his ballets. Her unusual ability to retain the choreography of all parts of a ballet, and to teach it, meant that she could work on more than 30 works in the repertory. She also frequently staged Balanchine’s works abroad, notably “Jewels” at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg in 1998.

Her duties included ensuring that dancers brought fresh energy to each performance.

“Mr. B. always tells us, ‘Be alive! Don’t be a zombie! Don’t save anything for tomorrow!’ When there are 3,000 people from Scarsdale sitting out there, they have to feel as if this is special, not as if it’s something we do eight times a week,” Ms. Leland told the Globe in 1980.

She married Arthur Kevorkian in 1975; they divorced in 1993. In later years Ms. Leland, a keen gardener, lived in New City, N.Y.

Wendy Whelan, the associate artistic director of City Ballet, told the Times that Ms. Leland made an indelible impression on generations of dancers.

“She was bigger than life; she had this giant, wide smile and so many things that I imagined a Balanchine dancer should exude when I joined the company,” Whelan said. “Passion, freedom, individuality — she was all that. When she taught, it was always ‘More! Bigger! Go for it!’ She embodied all the qualities that we tried to put into the dancing.”

Bryan Marquard of the Globe staff contributed to this report.