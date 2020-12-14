The time Rhode Island had an Electoral College crisis

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and my fantasy football season came to a crashing end yesterday, so I’ll be in a mood this week. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 70,818 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 1,216 new cases. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 6.6 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 23.6 percent. The state announced 11 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,509. There were 466 people in the hospital.

Advertisement

If there are any fireworks during today’s Electoral College votes, chances are they won’t come from Rhode Island.

We know that President-elect Joe Biden won easily in this state, and electors Elizabeth Jane Beretta-Perik, Central Falls Mayor James Diossa, Providence City Council President Sabina Matos, and former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino are expected to quickly make that result official when they meet at noon.

But with President Donald Trump still throwing everything he can against the wall to attempt to overturn the results of the election, it’s worth remembering that Rhode Island has played a crucial role in at least one Electoral College controversy – in 1876.

That was the year Republican Rutherford B. Hayes took on New York Governor Samuel J. Tilden, a Democrat, in the race to replace President Ulysses S. Grant.

The history books show that Hayes won the race, but in the days after the election, it was Tilden who appeared to win the popular vote and 184 Electoral College votes, which was one short the majority needed to secure the presidency.

The Republicans challenged the results of the election in Florida (because of course), Louisiana, and South Carolina, charging the Democrats, who controlled the US House of Representatives at the time, with fraud and voter suppression. Both sides claimed victory, and Hayes appeared to be 20 electoral votes shy of winning the race.

Advertisement

At the time, Rhode Island was a solidly Republican state, and Hayes easily won the state. But one of our electors, George H. Corliss, was deemed ineligible by the Rhode Island Supreme Court because he was a member of the United States Centennial Commission, which was considered a federal office. (Corliss is famous for vastly improving the steam engine.)

As historian Patrick T. Conley writes in his book, “Rambles Through Rhode Island and Beyond,” Corliss’ disqualification could have cost Hayes one electoral vote, throwing the race into even greater turmoil and possibly handing Tilden the presidency.

In the end, Governor Henry Lippitt called a special legislative session to make Republican William Smith Slater the last designated elector in the country, and Hayes received all four electoral votes from Rhode Island.

That wasn’t the end to the controversy, though. The race remained undecided until early 1877, when an Electoral Commission voted 8-7 along party lines to award 20 disputed electoral votes to Hayes, which delivered him the presidency, 185-184.

As part of an unwritten compromise with the Democrats, Hayes promised to end the Reconstruction era – the post-Civil War period during which the South was reintegrated into the Union and newly freed African Americans began to gain a voice in government – and appoint a southern Democrat to his cabinet. In exchange, the Democrats agreed to not use the filibuster to prolong the debate over the winner of the election.

Advertisement

I checked, and it appears Beretta-Perik, Diossa, Matos, and Paolino are all eligible to serve as Rhode Island’s electors, so history is unlikely to repeat itself today.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, has been named one of the Globe’s Bostonians of the Year. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island Department of Health director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott tested positive for COVID-19, but not experiencing symptoms. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Tim Rowe, founder and CEO of CIC Health, which has just opened a COVID-19 testing site in Providence. E-mail Ed Fitzpatrick if you have someone he should talk to for his weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ Don’t miss this investigative report on a community’s battle with an energy giant over a controversial gas compressor from Boston Globe Spotlight Fellow Mike Stanton (yes, that Mike Stanton). Read more.

Subscribe to BostonGlobe.com

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Health: A new poll shows only about half of Massachusetts residents say they will get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can. Read more.

⚓ Opinion: The Globe’s editorial board backs General Lloyd J. Austin III to be President-elect Biden’s defense secretary. Read more.

⚓ Education: The Boston Teachers Union took a vote of no confidence Sunday night in Superintendent Brenda Cassellius’ efforts to reopen school buildings, just hours before the city prepares to open more than two dozen additional schools. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Fun: If you or your loved ones have picked up a new passion during the pandemic, here are some gifts to consider. Read more.

Subscribe to BostonGlobe.com

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee meets at 7:30 a.m. You can watch here.

⚓ The Rhode Island House Judiciary Committee meets today for advice and consent on Supreme Court nominees Melissa Long and Erin Lynch Prata.

⚓ If your child is looking for a college internship, Skills for Rhode Island’s Future is hosting an info session at 10:30 a.m.

⚓ Rhode Island’s Electoral College voters will meet today at noon.⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here