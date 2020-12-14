Timilty Middle School official faces statutory rape charges

Judge Catherine Ham set bail at $35,000 cash and he was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet if he posts bail, according to court records. Mendes was ordered to be held at the Nashua Street Jail.

Manuel Mendes was arraigned Monday in West Roxbury Municipal Court on the charges and not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf into the court record. He was arrested by Boston police on Friday and remained in custody until his arraignment.

An administrator at the Joseph P. Timilty Middle School is charged with four counts of statutory rape for allegedly sexually assaulting a former student, according to court records and a law enforcement official.

Mendes’ defense attorney, Simon Glik, declined comment when contacted by a Globe reporter.

Boston Public Schools officials did not provide information about Mendes’ work history, his current assignment at the school, or identify him by name in a statement released Monday. The system did not say whether Mendes met his alleged victim through the school.

“On Friday, December 11, we were informed of the arrest of a staff member on deeply troubling charges,’' the unsigned statement said. “The staff member was immediately placed on paid administrative leave.”

BPS described the system as a “safe, welcoming learning environments full of trusting adults, Our top priority remains ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”

The Timiilty serves about 300 students in grades six through eight, 60 percent of whom were Hispanic in the 2018-19 school year, according to the state Department of Education.

The BPS said the school system will cooperate with police and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office as they continue their investigation.

A Boston police spokesman said the agency could not comment because Mendes’ case is now being handled by Rollins’ office.

In the 2019 payroll posted by the city, Mendes is listed as a “community field coordinator” at the Timilty School who earned $99,715 in regular and overtime payments.

Many details about the allegations against Mendes, which includes charges that the statutory rape charges involve a former student, were not immediately available Monday.

The arrest and arraignment of Mendes was first reported by the Boston Herald.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.