Two Boston police officers injured in violent struggle with suspect in Back Bay

Officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a follow-up investigating for a previous domestic violence incident when a female victim was seriously injured, police said.

The two officers received non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from the hospital, Boston police said in a statement Monday.

Two police officers following up on a domestic violence call in the Back Bay were injured in a scuffle with a suspect after he barricaded himself in his apartment and threatened to burn the building down Sunday night, Boston police said.

When they arrived, officers found an adult male suspect who barricaded himself in his apartment and refused to surrender, talking to police through the door, the statement read.

During the conversation, the man said he was going to self-harm with a knife, police said. Officers then tried to force themselves inside when the man “used an aerosol can and a lighter to fashion a torch, sending flames towards the officers.”

“The suspect then made statements that he intended to burn the officers as well as the building and everyone residing within it,” police said.

Officers then forced the door open in an attempt to disarm the suspect. The suspect and officers got into a “violent struggle,” with the suspect punching, kicking, and spitting at officers, police said.

“As the officers attempted to gain control of the suspect, he grabbed the handle of an officer’s department issued firearm while repeatedly yelling that he intended to take the weapon and shoot the officers,” police said.

The officer was eventually able to get possession of his gun back, police said, and the suspect was arrested, albeit with a continued violent struggle.

The suspect was later taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said. His name was not released because he not been formally charged in the case, police said.

He is facing multiple charges, including assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, and arson of a dwelling, police said.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned for an initial charge of assault and battery in Boston Municipal Court at a later date and will be summonsed for the charges resulting from his arrest.

