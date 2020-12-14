Two clusters fuel outbreak in Medford: More than 500 positive tests since Thanksgiving

But a patron who was at Raso’s that day soon tested positive for coronavirus, and local health officials have linked the popular neighborhood spot to at least 30 cases involving people who had been there around the holiday. The outbreak, along with a second cluster traced to a large Thanksgiving gathering at a private home, have contributed to Medford’s largest surge in infections since the spring: more than 500 new cases since Thanksgiving.

“Covid-19 rules will be fully enforced so we kindly ask that everyone be considerate of these hard times and pressures on restaurants as we face another potential shutdown,” wrote Raso, a Medford police officer.

“Thanksgiving eve celebrations are back,” Richard Raso posted on his Facebook page in November, announcing that for the first time in months his Medford restaurant, Raso’s Bar & Grille, would be open all day. Patrons were urged to make a reservation if they wanted to reserve a table.

“Seeing cases that were traced back to specific events made it clear that folks didn’t pay attention [to health restrictions] and aren’t taking this seriously enough,” said Medford Public Health Director MaryAnn O’Connor. “We need to get people out of the general population if they are potentially infectious and make sure they quarantine appropriately.”

O’Connor said she became alarmed as cases began to rise quickly after Thanksgiving and contact tracers quickly identified the two clusters. Health officials alerted Raso’s and the host of the other gathering, and in a Dec. 3 message posted on the city’s website, Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn identified Raso’s as the source of a significant cluster “from a potentially oversized gathering.” She warned that anyone who had visited the restaurant between Nov 23 and Nov. 30 may have been exposed to the virus and urged them to notify the Board of Health.

“We have urged everyone to be safe and follow regulations, especially for wearing masks and avoiding gathering sizes,” Lungo-Koehn wrote in the message. “And while the vast majority are doing the right thing and following the rules, I am incredibly sad, disappointed, and angry that others continue to be irresponsible and put people at risk.”

Health officials received a number of reports from people who believed the restaurant had “exceeded capacity” the day before Thanksgiving and are investigating whether it violated state restrictions, O’Connor said. Fines of up to $500 per violation may be imposed.

Medford officials have issued one fine during the pandemic, a $500 penalty to a homeowner for holding a gathering on Halloween.

Raso, who opened the restaurant 15 years ago, said it had complied with state regulations that limit capacity and require patrons to maintain social distancing.

“Raso Grille has at all times been in compliance with all state orders, city orders, and CDC guidelines in its operations and denies any allegations of a potential oversized gathering,” Raso said in a statement. “The safety of our customers and employees remains our first priority and we will continue to ensure all proper protocols are in place and followed. We thank the community for their outpouring of support and look to reopen as soon as possible.”

A Dec. 1 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said management was told that a patron had tested positive for the virus after visiting the day before Thanksgiving. The restaurant said it would be closed “out of an abundance of caution” for an undetermined amount of time; it reopened on Saturday.

The restaurant said it had asked all of its employees to be tested, then later posted that one employee who worked the day after Thanksgiving and two others who worked that weekend had tested positive.

As of Thursday, there were 2,299 confirmed cases in Medford, up from 1,774 on Thanksgiving. On Friday, officials urged anyone who visited another local restaurant, Bocelli’s, between Dec. 1 and Dec. 6 to be tested for the virus.

The highest number of active coronavirus clusters across the state between Nov. 8 and Dec. 5 was traced to households, which accounted for 12,583 clusters and 31,921 confirmed cases, according to state data. More outbreaks were traced to long-term care facilities, child care programs, K-12 schools, and social gatherings than to restaurants and food courts, which had 18 active clusters and 105 cases.

Medford had a surge of cases during the early months of the pandemic, with a high of 105 confirmed cases on a single day in April. That same month, there was an outbreak at the Courtyard Nursing Care Center, where 72 residents died from the virus. Cases dwindled throughout the summer and early fall.

The outbreak has sparked an outcry on social media between Raso’s supporters, who feel the restaurant is being singled out unfairly, and critics who accuse the restaurant of putting people at risk.

“How could you allow such a dangerous gathering?” a man wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “You are hurting our community and squandering the efforts of many good citizens to keep us safe.”

Another commenter wrote that it was “not the restaurant’s fault that a patron came in sick.”

A Facebook page called, “Impeach Breanna,” accused the mayor of making false claims that damaged a small business’s reputation, and then noted that the page had been taken down after it was “respectfully asked” to do so.

In a statement, Lungo-Koehn said that the city’s top priority is the safety of its residents and businesses and she’s asking them “to make extreme sacrifices while we are in the most challenging time of this pandemic” and waiting for vaccines to become available.

Medford City Councilor Zac Bears said “we have to stay together and do whatever we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 even if that means not gathering with our families for the holidays or not going to our favorite restaurants.”

But he said Medford has been abandoned by the state and federal government, which have provided inadequate stimulus funding as small businesses close, families struggle financially, and people line up at food banks.

City Councilor Nicole Morell said Medford is a microcosm of what is happening across the state and the country as people try to get through the pandemic without the support they need.

“So many businesses are closed and holding on by a thread,” said Morell, adding that state regulations often change and most people are doing their best to follow them. “I know everyone is tired and we are trying to do the best we can.”

