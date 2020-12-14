What to my wondering eyes should appear, but a cherry-red helicopter with no need for reindeer

HULL — The rotor blades of his new-age red sleigh have barely stopped spinning when the jolly old elf himself steps out of his 21st century ride and — in that instant — disbelief is suspended, small eyes twinkle.

Edward Rowe Snow as the Flying Santa in 1939. He inherited the Flying Santa franchise in 1947.

Mothers snuggle small babies in their arms. A gaggle of Coast Guard personnel stand back and smile broadly, their breath visible in frigid morning air.

And, on a nearby doorstep, 4-year-old Nolan Cichocki pokes his head out his porch door, squints into the rising sun, and shouts what everyone wants to shout:

“Merry Christmas, Santa!’' the impossibly cute little boy says with precious innocence.

Advertisement

And Santa hears him.

He smiles a smile for the ages, a smile developed by St. Nick and perfected down the ages by Santas everywhere around the world.

“Have you been good this year?’' Santa asks him.

“Yes!’' the pajama-clad kid answers.

Kris Kringle believes him.

“I hear good things,’' Santa tells the toddler, who is clearly thrilled.

And who wouldn’t be? The calendar says December. The thermometer says freezing. And Bill Donahue is ready to continue a tradition that dates to 1929 when a pioneer aviator from Friendship, Maine, became the first Flying Santa.

“When I finally got the call to be a Santa, it was such a tremendous honor and privilege,’' Donahue, a retired Coast Guard chief, told me the other day after he stepped off his new-fangled sleigh packed with remote-controlled trucks, stuffed animals, colorful story books, and other toys.

He knows that for this year — like for few others before it — there is a premium on normalcy amid relentless headlines about a killer pandemic whose death count mounts as Christmas draws near.

“It’s important for kids to see that Santa is still here,’' Donahue said. “They come up and approach me. You tell them that they have been very good and ask them, ‘What would you like for Christmas?’ This is still a tradition to them so they want to see it. That continuity is very important.’'

Advertisement

Yes, the tradition of the Flying Santa lives. It thrives actually.

The Flying Santa story began 91 years ago, when an aviator from Friendship, Maine, oversaw operations at an airfield and seaplane base on the coast of Maine and flew packages and gifts to lighthouse keepers and their families.

Dolly Snow Bicknell had yet to be born when her father, Edward Rowe Snow inherited the Flying Santa franchise in 1947. He first got involved in the program in 1936 as Santa’s assistant, visiting 176 lighthouses and Coast Guard stations from Canada to Florida, accompanied by her mother.

As a young girl, she remembers her dad — an author, lecturer and historian — as a larger than life adventurer. A man who dived off lighthouses, investigated shipwrecks, and hunted for buried treasure.

So when he became the Flying Santa, she eagerly climbed aboard the airplane with him ready to become Santa’s helper.

“We would fly over and you would see people run out and pick up the packages and hold them up in the air,’' Bicknell told me the other day as she thumbed through a photo album chronicling those years.

“It was just exciting. I thought it was pretty special that he would do this. My mother used to say, ‘We could have had a very nice house. But think of how much more fun it was to help all the lighthouse keepers.’ I knew it was special. I was not thrilled with the flying because it was so rough. But it was very good that he did that.’'

Advertisement

Yes. Very good. And a tradition that has survived — one that Dolly Bicknell cheers on today, benefitting 1,200 children from 100 Coast Guard units across six states.

“There are certain things that really need to keep going and this is one of those things that should make the Coast Guard happy and their families happy,’' she said.

Brian Tague, president of the Friends of Flying Santa, has been photographing Flying Santa flights since 1991. This year, the group will spend more than $16,000 on gifts — including all those AA batteries for toys that require them.

“The UPS guy doesn’t appreciate it because 3,000 AA batteries are pretty heavy,’' Tague said. “But this is the perfect thing for me. I’ve had an interest in aviation and lighthouses. I loved Christmas when I was a kid. I wanted to grow up and be Santa. The first year I did it, I said, ‘This is it. This is how you get to be Santa these days.’ ’'

These Santa flights sprinkle holiday cheer from Chatham to Nantucket, from Brant Rock to Martha’s Vineyard.

The tradition survived World War II and lived on through economic storms and real blizzards. And, now, a health emergency.

Advertisement

“This year, our thinking was: How do we do this safely and still give some cheer to Coast Guard families,’' Tague said. “The Coast Guard families love it. They’re so appreciative that we still do this. It’s been a tough year for all the families. We’re happy to do it and see their reaction.’'

Reactions like bright-eyed smiles, shy words of gratitude. Tears in the eyes of grateful parents even as some pieces of the tradition have necessarily shifted.

“It’s a different plan this year,’' said Jeff Hubbard, 38, who is piloting Santa’s chopper this year courtesy of Tuckamore Aviation of Norwood. “We’re doing the drive-through with the kids now instead of sitting on Santa’s lap.

“It’s a little strange. But we’re trying to hit all of the major Coast Guard stations. I’m doing my best to make the kids happy.’'

Why? Because he remembers being one of those little kids once. He knows what it’s like to really believe.

“It’s different this year,’' he told me just before he lifted off for the next stop. “But the kids are all super excited. You don’t remember what it’s like being that small until you see the kids looking at Santa. And smiling.’'

Dolly Bicknell, now 69, remembers all those smiling children.

And she remembers her Flying Santa father, the man who traveled the world on oil tankers and sailing vessels, who worked as an extra on Hollywood movie sets, and won medals for high jumps at college track meets.

Advertisement

The man who really made a name for himself each December when he donned that red suit with the white fur trim.

“He was giving back,’' the Flying Santa’s daughter said. “He loved it. It was exciting. He loved adventures. And I think this was just another one of his adventures.’'

It’s an adventure that returns at the end of each year when a red helicopter descends from the sky and the jolly man with a white beard approaches children with a sack full of shiny new Christmas gifts.

The kids smile, look up, and they know in that moment it must be St. Nick.





Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.